Funeral Services for Patricia Ann Sage, 72, of Knoxville, will be held Monday, September 13, at 11:00 am at Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville. Interment will follow in the Gosport Cemetery, Melcher. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Williams Funeral Homein Knoxville with the family present. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Columbia Fire & Rescue or the Columbia United Methodist Church in Columbia. Williams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO