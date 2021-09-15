Biden to Meet Executives From Microsoft, Disney on COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate - WSJ

HONG KONG, Sept 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China has formally applied. to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, shortly after the United States and the United Kingdom decided to arm Australia with nuclear-powered submarines to contest Beijing’s naval assertiveness. It’s cheeky for President Xi Jinping to try to enter a trade pact specifically designed by frustrated U.S. trade negotiators to contain Chinese state-owned enterprises. The leader may not even be willing to make the concessions that would persuade sceptical trade partners like Japan to admit it. But that might not be the point.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO