Biden to Meet Executives From Microsoft, Disney on COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate - WSJ

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet Wednesday with executives from companies including Walt Disney Co, Microsoft Corp and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc to advance his COVID-19 vaccination requirements for the private sector, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/biden-to-meet-with-top-executives-on-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-11631696400?mod=latest_headlines. The Biden administration is advocating for state and...

Joe Biden
Walt Disney
