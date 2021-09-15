Another pitching gem sparks Hornets

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSep. 15—Brooklyn Ellis gave up just two hits and struck out 14. That type performance has usually been good enough to give Hilldale a win. And it was again Tuesday as the Hornets blanked Locust Grove 5-0 for its sixth straight win. And although its been 10 days since she last took the circle, she stretched her consecutive shutout streak to 33 innings — interrupted only by one relief inning by Emma Noe, also a shutout inning —all extending to six games on both Senior Day and the regular season home finale.

