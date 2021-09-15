Another pitching gem sparks Hornets

Sep. 15—Brooklyn Ellis gave up just two hits and struck out 14. That type performance has usually been good enough to give Hilldale a win. And it was again Tuesday as the Hornets blanked Locust Grove 5-0 for its sixth straight win. And although its been 10 days since she last took the circle, she stretched her consecutive shutout streak to 33 innings — interrupted only by one relief inning by Emma Noe, also a shutout inning —all extending to six games on both Senior Day and the regular season home finale.