DEEP PURPLE Frontman IAN GILLAN On Possibility Of Reuniting With Guitarist RITCHIE BLACKMORE - "It Would Be A Circus And A Distraction To Everything We're Doing"

World renowned mash-up (bash-up) metal phenomenon, Beatallica, have confirmed they will release their fourth studio album (their first since 2013) via Metal Assault Records. In late 2020, Metal Assault Records very excitedly added Beatallica to their official label roster. MAR owner Andrew Bansal was first introduced to Beatallica in 2010 when the band toured the West Coast and performed at the now defunct Key Club in West Hollywood; putting on the kind of performance only they can. Subsequently, Bansal interviewed Beatallica and kept track of their progress over the years as they took their show on the road all over the world, garnering a global fanbase to go with the heaps of praise received from members of Metallica and the like, as well as from journalists everywhere.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO