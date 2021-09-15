CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

DEEP PURPLE Frontman IAN GILLAN On Possibility Of Reuniting With Guitarist RITCHIE BLACKMORE - "It Would Be A Circus And A Distraction To Everything We're Doing"

bravewords.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeep Purple frontman Ian Gillan recently guested on Tales From The Road, where he discussed the band's latest album, Whoosh!, working with the legendary Bob Ezrin, the art of songwriting, the value of music in these times, touring, the band's relationship with former guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, and more. On the...

bravewords.com

Comments / 0

Related
guitar.com

Deep Purple are teasing what could be the band’s next studio album

Deep Purple have launched a microsite for what may be their 22nd studio album, suggesting it will be named Turning To Crime. The microsite has a countdown timer set for 6 October and shows the band’s five members – Ian Paice, Steve Morse, Ian Gillan, Donald Airey and Roger Glover – in police-style mugshots.
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Deep Purple Release Teaser For New Music

Deep Purple has just dropped a hint about their possible upcoming album. They haven’t made any announcement yet, but they launched a new website TurningToCrime.com and the five members – Ian Paice, Steve Morse, Ian Gillan, Donald Airey and Roger Glover – appear on mugshot photos on the homepage. There’s also a countdown timer that will hit zero on October 6. There are no other details on the site.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Deep Purple Turning To Crime With New Website Countdown

(hennemusic) Deep Purple are teasing a possible announcement regarding new music with the launch of a new website in association with their record label, earMUSIC. The band members appear in a series of mugshot photos on the homepage of TurningToCrime.com alongside a countdown clock which is scheduled to hit zero on October 6 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.
MUSIC
bravewords.com

CARCASS Discuss Songwriting For Torn Arteries In New Album Trailer

English extreme metal legends and pioneers of goregrind and death metal, Carcass, will release of their massively anticipated album, Torn Arteries, this Friday, September 17, Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band has revealed a new trailer in which they discuss the songwriting behind the record. Watch below:. Ferocious and uncompromising...
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Ezrin
Person
Ritchie Blackmore
Person
Ian Gillan
Hello Magazine

Adele turns heads in show-stopping outfit during date with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele is notoriously private and rarely shares photos on social media so when she did over the weekend, her fans went wild!. The Hello hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of pictures of herself looking fantastic in a figure-flattering black gown with white puffed sleeves, which had been taken at an event where she attended with her boyfriend Rich Paul.
WEIGHT LOSS
Tyla

BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood Dragged To Ground By Dog Live On Air

Animals on live television is always a gamble and BBC Breakfast’s Carol Kirkwood would likely agree after Monday’s show. The 59-year-old weather presenter was pulled to the ground and dragged by a guide dog today after giving today’s forecast. Golden Labrador Flash pulled at her lead, leaving Carol on the...
PETS
Amomama

Once Job-Shamed ‘The Cosby Show’ Star Geoffrey Owens Has an Only & Lookalike Son Showing off His Latest Paintings

"The Cosby Show" star Geoffrey Owens's son, who bears an uncanny resemblance to his father, recently shared a picture of his artwork on Instagram. The once job-shamed "The Cosby Show" star Geoffrey Owens's son Jordyn Owens recently shared a post on his Instagram page. The post, which consists of five images, showed Jordyn sitting by the window side in a room surrounded by all his paintings in the first slide.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circus#Guitarist#Pdt#Covid
The Independent

AJ Johnson death: Friday star dies aged 55, reports say

Friday star and comedian AJ Johnson has been found dead Los Angeles at the age of 55, according to reports.Representatives have confirmed news of his death to TMZ and The Wrap. Johnson had reportedly been found unresponsive in a shop earlier this month and rushed to hospital, though The Independent was unable to verify this. Johnson was best known for his performance as the petty thief Ezal in the cult buddy comedy Friday, which was written by Ice Cube and DJ Pooh.Johnson also starred in Lethal Weapon 3, Menace II Society and House Party, and performed as a standup comedian.His...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Music
bravewords.com

THE BEATLES / METALLICA Mash-Up Act BEATALLICA To Release The Devolver Album In November

World renowned mash-up (bash-up) metal phenomenon, Beatallica, have confirmed they will release their fourth studio album (their first since 2013) via Metal Assault Records. In late 2020, Metal Assault Records very excitedly added Beatallica to their official label roster. MAR owner Andrew Bansal was first introduced to Beatallica in 2010 when the band toured the West Coast and performed at the now defunct Key Club in West Hollywood; putting on the kind of performance only they can. Subsequently, Bansal interviewed Beatallica and kept track of their progress over the years as they took their show on the road all over the world, garnering a global fanbase to go with the heaps of praise received from members of Metallica and the like, as well as from journalists everywhere.
ROCK MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Is Deep Purple’s New Album Called ‘Turning to Crime’?

Deep Purple have launched a countdown clock associated with the words “Turning to Crime” – suggesting that it may be the title of the band’s upcoming 22nd album. On entering the web address www.turningtocrime.com, visitors are redirected to a page on the EarMusic label’s site, containing the repeated words “Turning to crime” and police-style mugshots of the five band members. Each holds a chalkboard with their names and reference numbers which may provide further clues. A newspaper clipping featuring Kojak star Telly Savalas is also seen on the page above the countdown clock.
CELEBRITIES
bravewords.com

ALIEN WEAPONRY Talk New Album In Live Q&A (Video)

Alien Weaponry have issued their sophomore release, Tangaroa, via Napalm Records. The band have also released a video for the third single from the album, "Hatupatu". They went live on September 17th to discuss both in a fan Q&A. Check out the livestream below. Performed entirely in the indigenous language...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy