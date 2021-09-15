CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

I'm Not Engaged (Yet), But I'm Already Designing My Ring

By Erika Veurink
brides.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have always had ideas about how I wanted to get married. My dress-up clothes were my mother’s retired bridesmaid dresses. I created a wedding vision board when I was thirteen and almost bought a vintage wedding gown at sixteen. My obsession was primarily cultural, a side effect of devout Christianity and life in the middle of the country. Thinking about my own wedding had a sedative effect. The rich heritage of the tradition made me feel safe from where it stood in the distance.

www.brides.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

Beyoncé Looks Like Real-Life Barbie With Her Glam Style at Husband Jay-z's Event

Beyoncé served major looks in her "Freakum Dress." The Grammy-winning artist is known for her head-turning fashion, and her latest ensemble did exactly that. On Saturday, Aug. 28, the "Savage" singer made a rare public appearance and showed off her fabulous Versace outfit, in which she looked like a real-life Barbie. Posting a series of images on Instagram, Beyoncé posed in a skin-tight black halter dress that featured a gold safety pin brooch. She added a pop of color with hot pink accessories, such as a vibrant coat, matching platform pumps and a diamond-adorned handbag. In one picture, the "I Care" musician also sipped on the luxury brand's Medusa...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

Bride fuming after ‘controlling’ mother-in-law demands ALL her friends come to the wedding as she’s paying for the bar

A BRIDE was left shocked after her mother-in-law has demanded her friends be added to the small guest list - because she is footing the bar bill. Knowing that the couple were planning a small wedding with their nearest and dearest, the mother-in-law said she felt entitled to have her friends there because of her contribution to the cost.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Tyla

People Are Losing It Over Mother In Law’s ‘Champagne’ Guest Dress

A bride-to-be's Reddit thread has caused quite a stir, for the fact that her mother-in-law has chosen to wear a dress that looks suspiciously similar to a wedding dress. Posted in the 'Dressed like a bride' forum, the bride-to-be shared a screenshot of a conversation she'd had with her future mother-in-law, complete with a photo of the dress in question, and Redditers were naturally shocked by the choice of attire.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Engagement Rings#Future Tense#Christianity#Irl
PopCrush

Couple Teaches Wedding No-Show Guests Lesson With Expensive Bill

Attending a wedding can be seriously expensive when you consider the gift, travel and lodging costs, as well as the time that goes into the event. However, it looks like the alternative can be pretty pricey, too. That's what several guests who no-showed a destination wedding might be learning soon after a happy couple wrote up $120 invoices for each unused seat.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
whowhatwear

Supermodel Jasmine Tookes Looked Like an Actual Princess in Her Wedding Dress

If you didn't know who Jasmine Tookes and Juan David Borrero were and saw pictures from their wedding over the weekend, you'd think they were actually royalty. But Tookes is a supermodel, and Borrero is an executive at Snapchat and the son of the new vice president of Ecuador. We think it's safe to say that her engagement ring was a good indicator that their wedding was going to be lavish.
CELEBRITIES
957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “Our friend turned into a real B…bridezilla.”

Hi everyone, thank you for reading my email. I am actually with a 2 other girls who are here helping me write this. So all 3 of us are going to be in our friend’s wedding. We got to see our bride maid dresses and they are actually very pretty and would look great if you’re skinny and in shape. Let’s just say the 2 of us shop at in the plus section at stores. We have each separately talked to the bride about the dress and she is coming up with every excuse to convince us to wear them. She tells us they will look good and it’s like, we know you’re lying!! We’ve expressed to her that the dresses aren’t flattering and make us feel uncomfortable. Here’s the thing, she purchased the dresses because she didn’t want us to stress on money since it is a destination wedding. They are non refundable and she doesn’t want us to wear anything else. The wedding is in 2 weeks and she’s being a total bridezilla! We told her if she doesn’t want us to be her bride maids we understand and could just be another guest. She said we’re either bride’s maids or nothing. We all have our flight and hotel booked. We get she’s stressed but at this point we are still planning on going on the trip but not the wedding. Is it petty? Should we just suck it up (pun intended) what would you do?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
brides.com

First Comes Love, Then Comes Whatever the Hell You Want

The traditional love-story roadmap expects you to fall in love, get married, buy a house, and then have a baby and raise a family. Well, this is no longer the set path that many modern couples take. Partners today are forging their own, less-expected routes by choosing to invest in...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
brides.com

20 Crochet Wedding Dresses For a Beautiful Affair

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Crochet calls to mind handmade treasures, airy silhouettes, and delicate details. And for anyone with an appreciation for old-world charm,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
brides.com

The 6 Best Places to Buy Lab-Grown Diamond Engagement Rings Online

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. When lab-grown diamonds were first introduced to the fine jewelry world, they were met with some skepticism, to say the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
brides.com

How to Do Your Own Thing With No Regrets

When you think of the word “wedding,” it’s inevitable that more than one cliché comes to mind. Maybe you see a flouncy, white princess dress or a sharp tuxedo, surrounded by a line of pastel-garbed bridesmaids and matching groomsmen. You could picture a multi-tiered cream-colored cake with elaborate icing. Not to mention roses, of course—always roses. And while we celebrate all of the above (they’re classics for a reason), sometimes a cookie-cutter wedding doesn’t vibe with the vision you have of yourself. After all, aren’t weddings, at their core, just a celebration of love in its many forms?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
brides.com

How Many Groomsmen Should You Have?

There are a million things that are undeniably stressful about wedding planning like determining a budget, creating a guest list, and juggling family politics. However, there are certain aspects of the planning process that couples put too much unnecessary stress on, like picking out your wedding party. Asking your closest friends to stand by you on your wedding day is supposed to be one of those special moments where you can really let the people in your life know how much they mean to you.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy