Osceola County Park Commission is seeking someone to operate the Rose Lake Store 7 days a week during the parks 2022 season. Store hours of operation are to be at a minimum of 9am - 9pm seven days a week. For more information please contact the Parks Director Carl Baumgras at: 616- 240-5477 or Submit an application that can be found on the Osceola County website, to Osceola County Parks Commission 301 W Upton Reed City, MI 49677 by September 28, 2021 Osceola County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.www.cadillacnews.com
