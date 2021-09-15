Leader says Poland wants to be in EU, but remain sovereign

The United States on Thursday struggled to contain the fallout after France furiously protested Australia's scrapping of a major arms deal in favor of US nuclear submarines. President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled a new three-way alliance among the United States, Australia and Britain that features the submarines -- a key asset to challenge an increasingly assertive China in the decades to come. China voiced anger -- as did France, which called off a Washington gala to celebrate America's oldest alliance and accused Biden, in whom it placed high hopes, of being no different than his "America First" predecessor Donald Trump. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he was "very angry" over the loss of what he once called "the contract of the century," which was worth Aus$50 billion (31 billion euros, $36.5 billion) when signed in 2016.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO