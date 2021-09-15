Euro Down On U.S. Inflation Data

As soon as the report showed that the inflation rate in the US eased to 5.3% in August from 5.4% in the previous months, the euro moved rapidly upwards. This was quite surprising since such a slow pace of inflation is actually positive for the US dollar while accelerated inflation poses a threat to economic recovery. However, it soon became clear that the rise of the euro was of speculative nature: in just half an hour, the single European currency developed a rapid decline. So, eventually, everything fell into place.