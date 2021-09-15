Haiti's PM Replaces Prosecutor Who Wants Him Charged In President Moïse's Slaying

There's been a big development in the investigation into the assassination of Haiti's president. The top prosecutor in the country asked a judge to bar the acting prime minister from leaving Haiti. That's because he wanted to question him about the assassination. That prosecutor has now been replaced. Up until this point, more than 40 people have been arrested in the case, and that includes 26 former Colombian soldiers and three Haitian Americans. But investigators have still been unable to say exactly who ordered the killing and why. Yeah, it's a lot.