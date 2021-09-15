CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haiti's PM Replaces Prosecutor Who Wants Him Charged In President Moïse's Slaying

There's been a big development in the investigation into the assassination of Haiti's president. The top prosecutor in the country asked a judge to bar the acting prime minister from leaving Haiti. That's because he wanted to question him about the assassination. That prosecutor has now been replaced. Up until this point, more than 40 people have been arrested in the case, and that includes 26 former Colombian soldiers and three Haitian Americans. But investigators have still been unable to say exactly who ordered the killing and why. Yeah, it's a lot.

Deportees land in Port-au-Prince: ‘Nobody told us we were going back to Haiti’

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — He crossed the Mexican border into Texas only two weeks ago, joyous at the prospect of building anew in the United States. Now part of the first wave of deportees rapidly ejected by the Biden administration amid a fresh surge at the border, Johnson Bordes, 23, stepped off a Boeing 737 on Sunday and into the Haitian capital, terrified by a city torn apart by violence in a homeland he could barely remember.
Haitian prosecutor wants prime minister — who fired him the day before — charged in President Moïse’s killing

The criminal investigation into the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse took a surreal turn Tuesday when Port-au-Prince’s top prosecutor asked the investigative judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in connection with the July 7 slaying. Chief Prosecutor Bedford Claude made the request in a two-page order to Judge...
Haiti official resigns over PM’s links to suspect in president’s slaying

HAVANA (Reuters) – Fresh turmoil hit Haiti’s government on Wednesday as a senior official stepped down saying he could not serve a premier under suspicion in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise and refusing to cooperate in the investigation. The resignation of Renald Luberice, who served more than four years...
Haiti PM, under fire, addresses evidence in leader’s slaying

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The office of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry issued its first public statement Thursday about evidence authorities say they have of phone calls between him and a key suspect in the presidential assassination, saying he received countless calls from people concerned for his safety following the slaying.
Syrian detention camp rocked by dozens of killings blamed on Islamic State women

AL-HOL CAMP, Syria — The killings have taken on a creeping sense of inevitability, guards say. No one admits to hearing them, let alone knowing who is responsible. On a recent morning, officials inside al-Hol detention camp said it was still too dangerous to try recovering the latest pair of corpses discovered overnight. “We’re still investigating,” said an exhausted camp guard, slumping in her office chair, her shirt rumpled and ponytail messy after a night without sleep.
1 Month Ago Today: Kabul Fell And Taliban Returned To Power

It was July 8, some two months ago, when President Biden recommitted to ending America's longest war. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: We did not go to Afghanistan to nation build. And it's the right and the responsibility of the Afghan people alone to decide their future and how they want to run their country.
Alt.Latino And Tiny Desk Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month

September 15 through October 15 has been designated as National Hispanic Heritage Month - 30 days set aside to consider the contributions of the various Latin communities in this country. NPR Music's Alt.Latino podcast likes to say every month is heritage month. But they do set aside some special programming. And this year is probably their biggest year yet.
Haiti Prosecutor Wants Charges Laid Against PM Henry

Haiti’s chaotic political environment took another turn on Tuesday after the country’s chief prosecutor asked a judge investigating the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry with involvement in the case over alleged phone calls he made to the main suspect. The announcement by...
