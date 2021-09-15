CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Oil Remains Steady, Gold Under Pressure

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 4 days ago

Oil prices remained firm yesterday, despite the lower than forecast US CPI data. Both Brent crude and WTI recorded small increases leaving them at the top of their September ranges. The energy component of the US CPI basket rose, despite other components dragging the overall number down, with no real sign in physical markets of lower demand leading to softer prices. Additionally, Tropical Storm Nicholas has disrupted oil production and refining recovery in the Gulf of Mexico, coming after the devastation of Hurricane Ida. In the bigger picture, natural gas prices are rocketing in the northern hemisphere ahead of winter, especially in Europe and Asia. I believe that will provide some indirect support to oil prices going forward, given the ominous look to the natural gas rally. It could well be a winter of discontent.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Oil Edges Lower for a Second Session With Focus on Fed Stimulus

(Bloomberg) -- Oil dipped at the open of trading in Asia as investors turned their attention to a Federal Reserve meeting this week that’s expected to signal moving toward scaling back stimulus. Futures in New York slipped for a second session, toward $71 a barrel. Policy makers are poised to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil down on stronger greenback, rising U.S. rig count

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday, extending losses from Friday after the U.S. dollar jumped to a three-week high and the U.S. rig count rose, although nearly a quarter of U.S. Gulf of Mexico output remained offline in the wake of two hurricanes. Brent crude futures fell 48 cents,...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Down as Dollar and U.S. Rig Count Both Tick Upwards

Investing.com – Oil was down Monday morning in Asia, extending its losses from the previous Friday. The black liquid extended its losses from Friday as the dollar strengthened and the U.S. rig count rose, even as almost a quarter of U.S. Gulf of Mexico output remained shut after Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Australian Dollar Epicentre of Building Global Earthquake

It looks like DXY is revving up to break higher. EURis plunging:. Base metals were mixed. The copper chart is developing a bearish down channel and why not?. Jumping energy prices and yields, plus the building shock in China, is all we need to explain the rising DXY. I fear...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Markets#Latin American#Chinese
investing.com

Gold Down to More Than Five-Week Low as Dollar Strengthens

Investing.com – Gold was down on Monday morning in Asia, hitting a more than five-week low. Meanwhile, the dollar strengthened and investors await the latest U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision. Gold futures were down 0.31% to $1,746.05 by 12:14 PM ET (4:14 AM GMT), after hitting $1,741.8, their lowest level...
MARKETS
fxempire.com

Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue Bullish Pressure

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has broken above the $71 level to show signs of life again, breaking above a short-term downtrend line. This is a continuation of the move to the upside, as it looks like we are ready to go higher. To the downside, the $70 level underneath would be supportive, and with that being the case I think we are looking at a “buy on the dips” type of scenario, with the 50 day EMA underneath at the $61.48 level has been a massive support level. That being said, I think that it is going to find plenty of support multiple times before we get anywhere near there, especially if we do see a turnaround in the US dollar and it is starting to fall.
TRAFFIC
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil hit by profit-taking, Gold vulnerable, Bitcoin steady

Energy traders did not wait long to lock in profits. After a fourth weekly gain, crude prices slumped after oil rig counts delivered their biggest increase in a month and as risk aversion sent the dollar higher. The weekly Baker Hughes rig count rose from 503 to 512, a 1.8% increase. Earlier, oil prices were under pressure on expectations that Russia’s fourth quarter crude exports will increase 3% from the prior quarter. Russia won’t hesitate increasing production and this could lead to a return of tension at the OPEC+ output meetings.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
FXStreet.com

European equities hold steady even as evergrande risks remain

The British pound declined against key currency peers after the relatively disappointing UK retail sales. The numbers published by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) showed that the headline retail sales declined by 0.9% in August while core sales fell by 1.2%. The two declined to 0.0% and 1.2% on a year-on-year basis. This decline was attributed to the country’s lorry driver shortage and the recent issues about Brexit. These shortages hit companies like department, clothing and food stores.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, but gain over 3% for the week

Oil futures fell on Friday, with U.S. prices easing back from their highest level since late July. The day's selloff is "mostly attributable to profit taking following the run up earlier in the week," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. The crude-oil market surged after the weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday showed another crude stock draw, as less than 30% of U.S. offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico remains sidelined due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, he said. "However, the outlook for global demand growth is diminishing due to the spread of the delta variant." West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $71.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices settled at $72.61 on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday when they ended at the highest since July 30. For the week, prices still gained 3.2%, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
jwnenergy.com

Oil steadies after drop in U.S. stockpiles, gas rally spurs gain

Oil steadied above $72 a barrel after U.S. crude stockpiles tumbled again and investors tracked a broader rally in energy prices. West Texas Intermediate edged up after hitting the highest intraday level since early August on Wednesday. U.S. crude inventories dropped by more than 6 million barrels last week to a two-year low, according to government figures.
TRAFFIC
kfgo.com

Oil steady as U.S. storm-hit supply returns slowly

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices barely moved on Friday even as more supply came back online in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico following two hurricanes, with benchmark contracts on track to post weekly gains of around 4% as the output recovery is seen lagging demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)...
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

U.S. Stocks Steady, as Jobless Claims Rise, Oil Prices Stabilize

A 0.7% increase in retail sales for August was unable to push the market higher. Analysts expected a 0.8% slide. U.S. stocks were little changed Thursday, despite an unexpected gain in retail sales, as jobless claims rose and oil prices steadied after Wednesday's increase. Retail sales rose 0.7% in August...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Mild price pressure on gold, silver at mid-week

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly weaker in subdued early U.S. trading Wednesday. The two precious metals markets are languishing at mid-week, with the bulls needing a fresh fundamental spark to ignite their enthusiasm. October gold futures were last down $1.30 at $1,803.70. December Comex silver was last down $0.065 at $23.82 an ounce.
MARKETS
investing.com

Oil prices steady as U.S. storm threat wanes

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices steadied on Thursday after hitting a multi-week high a day earlier as the threat to U.S. Gulf crude production from Hurricane Nicholas receded. Brent crude ended the session up 21 cents, or 0.3%, at $75.67 a barrel. On Wednesday Brent touched $76.13, its highest since July 30.
TRAFFIC
invezz.com

Gold price prediction: how steady is the support at $1,800?

Gold price has risen to above the resistance-turn-support level of $1,800 after the 1.58% surge on Tuesday. The lower-than-expected CPI data is in line with Fed's narrative that inflationary pressures are transitory. The subsequent easing of taper talks will likely buoy gold price above $1,800 in the short term. Gold...
MARKETS
rigzone.com

Oil Steady In Wake of Hurricane Nicholas

Oil settled with minimal change as threats to crude supply from the Gulf of Mexico fizzled in the wake of hurricane Nicholas. Oil ended the session little changed as investors tracked U.S. dollar movements and concerns faded around Hurricane Nicholas’ threat to crude supply in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF remains defensive near 0.9200 on steady USD

USD/CHF remains quiet in the Asian session in the middle of the week. US 10-year benchmark Treasury yields fell on Tuesday following softer CPI data. US Dollar Index stays strong near 92.70 after short-lived CPI induced selling pressure. The USD/CHF pair remains muted in the initial Asian trading hours on...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy