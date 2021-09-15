Belly fat: What you don’t see in the mirror
Millions of Americans struggle to prevent or lose accumulated belly fat. Many times, the No. 1 focus is our appearance. However, belly fat is also terrible for your health. There are two types of fat storage in the human body: visceral fat and subcutaneous fat. In most people, 90% of body fat is subcutaneous. This fat lies just below the skin and is unhealthy when you accumulate too much of it. However, visceral fat is that stubborn “belly fat” that lies beneath the abdominal wall, surrounding the liver, intestines and other organs. It produces substances that can create serious health risks that researchers have linked to a wide variety of diseases and conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, insulin resistance and low-level inflammation.www.durangoherald.com
