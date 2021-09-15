The Mecosta-Osceola Intermediate School District is accepting applications for the
The Mecosta-Osceola Intermediate School District is accepting applications for the following position: Para-educator Bus Aide (school year position – maximum of two hours per day: AM and PM bus run) A complete posting is available at www.moisd.org. Interested applicants must submit a letter of application, resume, transcripts, certifications, and references to: Mark R. Klumpp, Assistant Superintendent, Mecosta-Osceola Intermediate School District, 15760 190th Avenue, Big Rapids, MI 49307.www.cadillacnews.com
Comments / 0