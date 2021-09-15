ACES Mortgage QC Industry Trends Report Shows Decline in Critical Defect Rate for Second Consecutive Quarter
Early payment defaults also fell below pre-pandemic levels, though Income/Employment's rapid increase led all defect categories. DENVER, Colo., Sept. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - ACES Quality Management ® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced the release of its quarterly ACES Mortgage QC Trends Report covering the first quarter (Q1) of 2021. The latest report provides an analysis of post-closing quality control data derived from ACES Quality Management & Control® software.www.durangoherald.com
Comments / 0