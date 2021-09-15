ACES Mortgage QC Industry Trends Report Shows Decline in Critical Defect Rate for Second Consecutive Quarter

The critical defect rate in the first quarter of 2021 trended downward from Q3 2020’s peak, ending at 2.01%. That is down slightly from last quarter’s 2.09% and is 14% lower than the peak of 2.34% in Q3 2020. ACES Quality Management (ACES), a provider of management software for the financial services industry, reports that and more in its quarterly ACES Mortgage QC Trends Report. The latest report, which provides nationwide loan quality findings based on data from the proprietary ACES Quality Management and Control Software, covers the first quarter of this year.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 HOURS AGO