ACES Mortgage QC Industry Trends Report Shows Decline in Critical Defect Rate for Second Consecutive Quarter

Durango Herald
 4 days ago

Early payment defaults also fell below pre-pandemic levels, though Income/Employment's rapid increase led all defect categories. DENVER, Colo., Sept. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - ACES Quality Management ® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced the release of its quarterly ACES Mortgage QC Trends Report covering the first quarter (Q1) of 2021. The latest report provides an analysis of post-closing quality control data derived from ACES Quality Management & Control® software.

dsnews.com

Critical Defect Rate Dips

The critical defect rate in the first quarter of 2021 trended downward from Q3 2020’s peak, ending at 2.01%. That is down slightly from last quarter’s 2.09% and is 14% lower than the peak of 2.34% in Q3 2020. ACES Quality Management (ACES), a provider of management software for the financial services industry, reports that and more in its quarterly ACES Mortgage QC Trends Report. The latest report, which provides nationwide loan quality findings based on data from the proprietary ACES Quality Management and Control Software, covers the first quarter of this year.
Housing Wire

Defects decline as mortgage lenders self-correct

Mortgage lenders have been making strides to right their wrongs, with critical defects falling to a rate of 2.01% in the first quarter of 2021, according to ACES Quality Management’s report published this week. This marks a notable improvement from the third quarter of 2020, when the critical rate rose...
mortgageorb.com

ACES: Rate of Critical Defects in Closed Mortgages Fell Again in Q1

The rate of critical defects in mortgage loans post-closing fell to 2.01% in the the first quarter, down from 2.09% in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the ACES Mortgage QC Industry Trends Report. It was the second consecutive quarter that the overall rate of defects decreased, helping to...
iebusinessdaily.com

Mortgage delinquencies trend down, but still top pre-pandemic rate

Four-point four percent of all U.S. mortgages were in some stage of delinquency – at least 30 days or more past due, including foreclosures – in June, according to data released this week. That was a 2.7 percent drop compared with June 2020, when the number was 7.1 percent, Irvine-based...
Benzinga

Fire & Flower Reports 51% Increase In Q2 2021 Revenue, Fifth Consecutive Quarter Of Positive Adjusted EBITDA

Cannabis company Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSX:FAF) (OTCQX:FFLWF) reported on Tuesday its financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2021, revealing a 51% year-over-year increase in revenue to CA$43.3 million ($34.2 million). Moreover, the Toronto-based company revealed that the quarter ended July 31 was the fifth consecutive...
money.com

Mortgage Rates Trended Lower This Week | September 11 & 12, 2021

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage finished the week at 3.254%, down 0.011 percentage points from Monday's average. Rates for most other purchase loan categories were lower as well. Refinancing loan rates are a different story, with both fixed and adjustable rates ending the week higher than at...
nationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage rates rise slightly following disappointing jobs report

Fixed-rate averages inched up slightly over the past week, as subpar August employment numbers failed to cause waves that generally move rates. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage came in at 2.88% for the weekly period ending Sept. 9, climbing a single basis point from 2.87% seven days earlier and two points from 2.86% a year ago, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. The rate lingered below 3% since early July.
themreport.com

Despite Rise in Inventory, Mortgage Application Volume Declines

The MBA’s Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, decreased 1.9% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the Index decreased 3% compared with the previous week. The Refinance Index decreased 3% from the previous week and was 4% lower than the same week one year ago. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 0.2% from one week earlier. The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 3% compared with the previous week, 18% lower than the same week one year ago.
mortgageorb.com

Freddie Mac Reports Nearly Flat Mortgage Rates

Freddie Mac has released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.86%. “It’s Groundhog Day for mortgage rates, as they have remained virtually flat for over two months,” says Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “The holding pattern in rates reflects the markets’ view that the prospects for the economy have dimmed somewhat due to the rebound in new COVID cases.”
themreport.com

Mixed Jobs Reports Stabilizes Mortgage Rates

“While the economy continues to grow, it has lost momentum over the last two months due to the current wave of new COVID cases that has led to weaker employment, lower spending and declining consumer confidence,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Consequently, mortgage rates dropped early this summer and have stayed steady despite increases in inflation caused by supply and demand imbalances. The net result for housing is that these low and stable rates allow consumers more time to find the homes they are looking to purchase.”
International Business Times

South Africa Economy Grows For Fourth Consecutive Quarter

South Africa recorded a fourth consecutive quarter of economic growth between April and June, the national statistics agency said Tuesday, while warning the current quarter could be less rosy because of violent looting in July. The continent's most industrialised country saw its gross domestic product (GDP) rise by 1.2 percent...
wallstreetwindow.com

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
MotorBiscuit

GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Exclusive details of the contract with Pfizer: how much the government paid for each dose and what was the millionaire advance for the first shipment

On July 27, almost a year after the start of formal conversations with the laboratory Pfizer, the Government announced a “binding” agreement with this company for the purchase of their vaccines against the coronavirus. It ended in this way to a long negotiation that was unlocked after the Casa Rosada modified by decree the Vaccine Law and eliminate, among other issues, the word “negligence” of that norm, a concept that for the directors of the international firm opened the doors to a wave of demands.
AFP

Asian markets sink ahead of Fed, Hong Kong plunges again

Asian markets fell Monday in holiday-thinned trade, dragged by a range of issues including the Federal Reserve's plans to taper monetary policy, surging Delta infections, China's regulatory crackdown and signs of a slowdown in the global recovery. Among them is China, where a new outbreak is raising concerns about the effect on the recovery in the world's number-two economy, a key driver of global growth.
The Motley Fool

4 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2035

Potential trillion-dollar stocks can make you filthy rich, but how to find them? Do this. Spot megatrends and find companies already making waves. Clean energy, e-commerce, fintech, gaming, and software are some worth a look. Stocks with game-changing growth potential can grow exponentially in a matter of years, but among...
