Rally for Red fundraiser to be held Sept. 19 at Revelation Beer Garden
Local resident Ryan “Red” Ennis, 31, father of 5-month old Colgan, and husband of Brittany, was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. Red, known for his role as a personal trainer and life coach, has spent his life dedicated to health and fitness of the mind and body while touching many lives. The local community is invited to come together from noon to 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 19, at Revelation Beer Garden at Hudson Fields for a fundraiser, with all proceeds going to assist Ennis and his family.www.capegazette.com
