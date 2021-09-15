Where is the anger over Jan. 6 insurrection?

Copyright Angry Old American, September 17th, 2021. All Rights Reserved. Walls and razor-wire are going back up around the Capitol and other government buildings in Washington DC. in anticipation of a protest rally on Saturday, September 18th.. The “Justice for J6” protest rally is being held to support those who were arrested and jailed for their participation in the January 6th Capitol breach. Though many January 6th Protesters have been released from jail due to lack of substantial charges, or downgrading of charges to “Parading without a license,” many others still are confined and awaiting adjudication. The hastily organized “Justice for J6” Rally was brought about by a relatively unknown non-profit group called “Look Ahead America.” Organizers describe the Rally as non-violent, and asked participants to refrain from messaging about political figures on T-Shirts, flags or signs.
