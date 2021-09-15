CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where is the anger over Jan. 6 insurrection?

By Editorials
Durango Herald
 4 days ago

On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists attacked our country, destroying the Trade Towers and damaging the Pentagon. The result was our country declaring a war on terror and bombing and invading Afghanistan. Our country came together to reject the terrorist ideals that led to this happening. On Jan. 6, 2021, terrorists...

