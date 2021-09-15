CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

145 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Industrial Project Reports – August 2021 Recap

Durango Herald
 4 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - SalesLeads announced today the August 2021 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 145 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.

www.durangoherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
wv.gov

Gov. Justice announces CS Global Group / ADO Industries to open first U.S. manufacturing plant in Moundsville, create 47 new full-time jobs

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that CS Global Group, a Turkish Mining company that specializes in barite manufacturing and sales, has chosen Moundsville, West Virginia, as the location for its first manufacturing plant in the United States. The company will create 47 new full-time jobs and plans...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
Dallas News

Furniture firm takes long-term lease at new Irving industrial project

A Dallas-based office moving and furnishings firm has leased all of a new headquarters and shipping hub in Irving. Total Office Solutions took the entire Stadium Logistics Center — a new 329,358-square-foot industrial building near Airport Freeway. The industrial project was built by CT Realty near the former site of...
IRVING, TX
aba.com

Industrial Production Rose 0.4% in August

Industrial production increased 0.4% in August after moving up 0.8% in July. Shutdowns related to Hurricane Ida held down the gain in industrial production by an estimated 0.3 percentage point. Total industrial production in August was 5.9% higher than its year-earlier level and 0.3% above its pre-pandemic level. Manufacturing output...
INDUSTRY
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Construction industry dropped 3,000 jobs nationwide in August

The construction industry nationwide lost 3,000 jobs between July and August as ongoing declines in nonresidential segments offset a pickup among residential building and remodeling firms, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of government data released in early September. Association officials said their newly released...
CONSTRUCTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
State
Utah State
Durango Herald

US-based Carbon Direct invests €15M ($17.7M) for 7% stake in Calix’s LEILAC business

Calix will use funds to accelerate deployment of lime and cement decarbonisation technology. SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Multi-award-winning Australian technology company Calix Limited (ASX: CXL) (“Calix” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce global decarbonisation investor Carbon Direct Capital Management has invested €15m for a 6.98% equity stake in Calix subsidiary, the LEILAC Group, which is dedicated to the commercialisation and ongoing development of Calix's LEILAC CO2 capture technology.
BUSINESS
Matt Lillywhite

Another Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
Fox News

Rainbow appears where authorities discovered body believed to be Gabby Petito

A rainbow appeared in the area where authorities earlier Sunday discovered what they believe to be the body of Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park. The rainbow appeared shortly after the the coroner's office departed with a body the FBI said matched the description of Petito, though they said the body has yet to be 100% positively identified and the case is still under investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
stocktonsentinel.com

Local man killed in two-vehicle accident in Oregon

Body Another tragedy has taken the life of a young Stockton man as a result of a vehicle accident and shocked this community once again. It was three months to the day after the last accident took a young man’s life. Richard Schleicher, age 24, of Stockton, Kan., who was...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industry#Construction Industry#Pipelines#North American#Rivian Automotive#Ga#Opelika#Nephi#Salesleads Inc
MotorBiscuit

GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
wmleader.com

Utah store owner says Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie visited shop

A Utah business owner says Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, stopped into their store on their way to Yellowstone National Park — and both seemed “happy” and were chatting about their travel plans. The owner of the Rustic Row in Victor claimed the couple popped into the shop...
RELATIONSHIPS
CNBC

This travel influencer bought a second condo in Detroit for $44,000 in cash — and spent $52,000 renovating it during the pandemic

In October 2019, Jessica Nabongo added a major accomplishment to her resume: She became the first documented Black woman to travel to every country in the world. Then the pandemic hit, and her globetrotting lifestyle came to a screeching halt. For the first time in a decade, the travel photographer and influencer behind the site Catch Me If You Can spent two months uninterrupted at home in Detroit, Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
Ash Jurberg

The 2 billionaires who live in Missoula, Montana

According to Forbes's most recent report, there are 2,755 people on the planet with a net worth of over a billion dollars. Of these, four live in Montana. of which two live in Missoula. So I thought it would be worth taking a look at the two Missoula billionaires.
The Independent

The Latest: Alaska military base declares health emergency

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Military leaders on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson have declared a public health emergency in response to increasing COVID-19 cases in Alaska. They also encouraged all personnel to avoid places that do not require masks or social distancing, officials said. U.S. Air Force Col. Kirsten Aguilar said...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy