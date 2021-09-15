Legacy Launch Pad Publishing releases business book by navy captain-turned-entrepreneur Gene Moran

Her years of experience in marketing, digital media and communications have allowed her to develop a blueprint of success for businesses in her book. The closer we look around ourselves, the more we realize how different industries and sectors have been growing rapidly because of the many technological advances. However, one cannot deny how these industries have been flourishing due to the immense hard work, resilience and determination of certain professionals and entrepreneurs. These individuals stand apart from others because they work with a bigger aim and purpose to help attain success for others. Serving as one of the best examples of such professionals is Karolina Hobson, who is a well-known marketing expert and now has also emerged as an author, whose book “T.H.I.N., Rich, and Happy” will soon be launched in January 2022. The foreword of the book has been written by Dr. Greg S. Reid, an award-winning author, speaker and film producer.

