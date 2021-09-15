Legacy Launch Pad Publishing releases business book by navy captain-turned-entrepreneur Gene Moran
LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Legacy Launch Pad Publishing is releasing the second book by entrepreneur Gene Moran, founder and president of the consulting firm Capitol Integration. “Make Your Move: Charting Your Post-Military Career” (ISBN 978-1951407797) synthesizes Moran's experiences as a former Naval officer, lobbyist and lifelong sailor to create an entertaining, information-packed guide for those transitioning out of the military or through post-military life-or anybody facing a major career change.www.durangoherald.com
Comments / 0