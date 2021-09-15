Leon’s Back
Leon Cock, Table Tennis Club’s Patriarch at age 87, has returned to regular play. I played as his partner recently and can attest that he’s still the same old Leon that club members have enjoyed over the years. In between tall tales and stories about his new “WHATABURGER” outfit, we actually got in some great games against our opponents, Linda Provenzano and Caryn Galderisi. Despite Leon’s best efforts, we lost our match three games to two games. You remember the saying “Girls Rule, Boys Drool.”robsonranchpioneerpress.com
