Leon’s Back

Bristol Bears dealt DMP Durham Sharks one of the biggest defeats in Premier 15s history in the third round of the league.The Bears had a huge 115-0 win over the northerners but DMP did have to play with 14 players after scrum-half Chloe Broom was injured in the second half. Due to limited availability of players, DMP weren’t able to send on a replacement.This is the third win on the bounce for Dave Ward’s Bears, who have much improved form this season, and are currently top of the table. While DMP are still searching for their first win of the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO