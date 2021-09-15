CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friends of the Library: Introducing the Board

robsonranchpioneerpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn July we inducted the board members for the new year and they’re off and running. They have been busy preparing for the book discussion on Emma, that was held in August, and dispersing funds to fill some long-standing needs for the library. Let’s find out a little about each...

robsonranchpioneerpress.com

Post-Journal

Prendergast Library Board Eyes Patio Area

During the next construction project, a patio might be built at the James Prendergast Library. During a recent meeting of the board, Mary Zdrojewski, trustee and chairwoman of the Building Committee, said library officials would like a patio for when it hosts outdoor events. She said during past events like outdoor storytime over the summer, the front lawn was muddy. She added that the library hosts several outdoor programs and a patio area would be appreciated.
JAMESTOWN, NY
1380kcim.com

United Way Of Carroll Introduces 2021-2022 Sponsors And Board

The United Way of Carroll relies on business sponsors to aid in their mission of supporting local agencies and programs. They are pleased to announce their 2021-2022 business sponsors as well as introduce their leadership team for the next year. “We are extremely grateful for the continued support for the United Way of Carroll by our local businesses,” says Executive Director, Jennifer Munson. “This support is essential to our organization, so that we are able to support more programs and agencies within our county.” The sponsors include American Home Shield, Availa Bank, Stone Printing and Office Supplies, New Way Ford and Westside State Bank. “Westside State Bank’s choice to sponsor the United Way of Carroll was an easy decision,” says Operations Officer, Bill Beck. “Employees from the bank have been involved with the United Way throughout the years, and they know the United Way of Carroll supports local organizations that are in need of supplemental funding.” The United Way has also elected new board members and named officers. These include: Mallory Ramaekers, President; Pete Haefs, Vice President; Bill Beck, Treasurer; and Journey Dirks, Secretary. Other board members are: Kyle Bauer, Becky Boes, Abby Ketelsen, Chad Lawson, Scott Mikkelson, Andy Olberding, Maggie Parrish, Lisa Rial, Denae Rosdail, Steph Thomsen and Kenzie Wittrock. More details on the United Way of Carroll are available on their Facebook page.
CARROLL, IA
homenewshere.com

Library Board of Trustees enact new universal masking mandate

READING - Concerned about rising COVID-19 case counts in the community, Reading’s library officials will require all building visitors to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status beginning next Monday. According to Library Director Amy Lannon and other officials, the Library Board of Trustees reinstated the indoor facial-covering policy during...
READING, MA
The Ithaca Voice

Laura Mielenhausen introduced as newest leader of Ulysses Philomathic Library

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y.—The Ulysses Philomathic Library in Trumansburg recently hired Laura Mielenhausen as Library Director, in hopes of making the library more accessible. Mielenhausen grew up in Rochester, New York and graduated from SUNY-Potsdam, then taught music for a year, only to realize it was not the right field for her. At her partner’s suggestion, she went back to school and got her Master’s degree in library science, hoping to work with the public, particularly youths, in a way that combines her love of reading, music and helping others.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
Louise Penny
lootpress.com

Princeton Public Library introduces first-ever Art Club

PRINCETON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Princeton Public Library is continuing to appeal to a larger audience, this time by introducing the first-ever Art Club for middle and high school students. According to the library, the club is for teens who want to explore different art mediums and share their artistic...
VISUAL ART
Midland Daily News

Bad Axe library director to serve on Bad Axe school board

The Bad Axe Public Schools Board of Education has chosen library Director Briynne McCrea to serve as a trustee for a term lasting through December 2022. McCrea’s appointment came during a special meeting held Sept. 13 to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of former board President Zachary Eskau, who stepped down from his position Aug. 24.
BAD AXE, MI
eastoncourier.news

Friends of the Easton Library to Host Used Book Sale

The Friends of the Easton Public Library are pleased to announce they are sponsoring a Used Book Sale on Saturday October 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Road in Easton. All proceeds will go to supporting the library and its needs for the year.
POLITICS
villageofshorewood.org

Village Board to Consider Library Renovations for 2022-2023

During the September 20 Village Board meeting, the Village Board will be reviewing and considering a plan to renovate the library space in Village Center during 2022 and 2023. We celebrate 20 years of the Village Center next year, and while much of the interior is still in excellent condition, the library carpet and restrooms have deteriorated and need to be refurbished. Other space changes are also being considered to enhance library services and aid operational efficiencies.
SHOREWOOD, WI
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Library Board Holds Public Budget Hearing

WARSAW — The Warsaw Community Public Library Board of Trustees held a public budget hearing prior to its regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 13. WCPL’s total operating fund for 2022 is $3,594,529; this is an increase from last year’s operating budget of about $84,000. Funding for the library’s new community outreach department is included in the 2022 budget.
WARSAW, IN
wsu.edu

Applications for Library Student Advisory Board open until Sept. 26

WSU Libraries are seeking undergraduate and graduate students and student-workers to serve on the Library Student Advisory Board. The board exists as a direct channel for students to give input about the physical and digital experience of the WSU Libraries, including websites, online services, collections, in‑person services, and physical spaces. The board also helps determine best practices for measuring awareness around Libraries’ services, including communication and campus-wide messaging. Recruitment for 2021–22 will be open until Sept. 26.
PULLMAN, WA
News Break
Politics
deer-park.tx.us

Submit You Volunteer Application for the Deer Park Public Library Board of Trustees

The City of Deer Park is accepting applications for volunteers for the Library Board of Trustees. The deadline for submitting an application is October 25, 2021. For information or to obtain an application, contact the City Secretary’s office at 281-478-7248 or visit the City’s website at http://deerparktx.gov/248/BOARDS-COMMISSIONS-COMMITTEES-DISTRICTS.
DEER PARK, TX
News-Herald

Ida Rupp Public Library friends celebrate 45th anniversary

PORT CLINTON — The Friends of Ida Rupp Public Library found a sweet way to celebrate its 45th anniversary on Sept. 7. The group hosted a free ice cream social for the public. “We just wanted to give back to the community,” said past Friends President Lynne Kroeger. The Friends...
PORT CLINTON, OH
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Friends of the Library opening second location

–The Paso Robles Friends of the Library is opening a second location on Thursday at the Gatherings Emporium at 1335 Park Street. The new Paso Robles Friends of the Library BackRoom Bookstore is the solution to the huge surfeit of books that the organization received when it held two book donation days in July. The library and the friends organization had not been able to accept book donations during the pandemic and there was a pent up backlog of books people were waiting to donate. Cars and trucks filled with boxes of books lined up to unload their donations. The response was overwhelming.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Fountain Hills Times

Library 'Friends' benefit from Community Foundation

Fountain Hills Community Foundation donated $40,000 in grant money to 18 local recipients this year. This is the third in a series where The Times will feature recipients and how they are using the funds. This is the first year Fountain Hills Friends of the Library has received grant money...
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
farmingtonvoice.com

Farmington library board approves director’s separation pact

Farmington Community Library trustees on Thursday approved a separation agreement with director Riti Grover, who has been on leave for almost five months. The vote came after an unexpected closed session added to the board’s regular meeting agenda. Board president Jim White said trustees could not provide any information about the agreement.
FARMINGTON, MI
superhits106.com

Former Library Employee Sues Galena Public Library Board

A former employee of the Galena Public Library whose termination ignited controversy in 2019 is now suing the library board. Records indicate that Marvin Holland of Galena recently filed a lawsuit against the Galena Public Library Board of Trustees and former board president Earl Thompson. Holland was fired from his position as a custodian at the library in September 2019 by Thompson. A report says that the decision to fire Holland occurred during a closed session but was not ratified by the board in open session. This led to an April 2020 citation of the library board by the state attorney general’s office for violating the Open Meetings Act.
GALENA, IL
Journal & Topics

New Faces At Library Board As Meetings Relocate

Library Director Joanna Bertucci arrived at the Park Ridge Library in June to meet the challenges of library construction work, reopening for the summer activities and changes in the library board and its meeting access. Two veteran board members, Mike Reardon and Steve Dobrilovic, departed because their term limits had...
PARK RIDGE, IL

