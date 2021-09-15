CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

Durango woman reboots immune system with $60,000 and a trip to Mexico

By Shannon Mullane Herald Staff Writer
Durango Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarol Clark of Durango realized her immune system was attacking her body in 2000. This year, she ditched it and got a new one. Clark, owner of Union Social House in Durango, is one of at least 3,000 multiple sclerosis patients worldwide who have undergone a stem cell transplantation to try to treat the disease. For Clark, getting the treatment involved $65,000, a trip to Mexico and a “roller coaster” that she wasn’t sure she’d survive.

