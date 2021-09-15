English ivy poses threat to tree health, but these volunteers are pushing back
Trees in the Orange County area are suffering from an invasive species, and volunteers are trying to mitigate the damage being done. Volunteers Tim Logue and Liz Waters from the Hillsborough Tree Board and former member Frances Harris have been working to remove English ivy from trees in the Chapel Hill and Hillsborough areas. English ivy is one of several invasive species that diligent gardeners should eradicate or control, Logue said.www.dailytarheel.com
