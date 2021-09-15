CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Prairie Roots

mnprairieroots.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHUMBING THROUGH THE PAGES of the July/August issue of Country Living magazine recently, I found a recipe, “Slow Cooker Baked Beans,” which inspired me to try making baked beans from scratch. I read through the list of ingredients noting that all were common and in-stock in my kitchen, except for...

Only In Minnesota

A Charming Eatery In Small-Town Minnesota, Nick’s Downtown Diner Is A Go-To Spot For Brunch, Lunch, And More

The Land of 10,000 Lakes is home to almost as many fantastic diners! They’re found in big cities and small towns alike, and they’re full of great food, fair prices, and welcoming atmospheres that will have you coming back again and again. One of our favorites is a little spot in the small town of […] The post A Charming Eatery In Small-Town Minnesota, Nick’s Downtown Diner Is A Go-To Spot For Brunch, Lunch, And More appeared first on Only In Your State.
hppr.org

Little Spouse On The Prairie: Simply Unflippable

After fending off Eiffel Tower keychains offered by seven different vendors, exploring the area around the Paris landmark, and soaking our tired feet in the fountains, we decided it was high time we tried some crepes. The cute chalkboard marquee near the closest food stand advertised 27 flavors. Clementine was drawn to lemon crème, my friend wanted fromage, and Joel, being the resident carnivore, liked the looks of the ham and cheese.
progressivegrocer.com

Square Roots Salad Mixes

Urban indoor-farming company Square Roots has entered the $8.1 billion packaged salad and greens category with branded packaged produce in Spring Mix and Super Mix varieties. Responsibly grown at the company’s new Grand Rapids, Mich., farm without pesticides or GMOs, the salad mixes offer a boost of healthy microgreens and crisp baby leaves grown across the company’s network of cloud-connected and climate-controlled indoor farms, with 100% traceability into the growing process. The Spring Mix offers a refreshing blend of kale, mizuna and tatsoi microgreens with crisp baby lettuce leaves, while the nutrient-packed Super Mix is a hearty blend of broccoli, kale, and cabbage microgreens with crunchy tatsoi leaves. Either variety retails for a suggested $5.99 per 3.75-ounce container. The launch of the salad mixes follows the introduction earlier this year of its expanded herb line, consisting of cilantro, dill and parsley grown at climate-controlled local farms in New York and Michigan.
Only In Minnesota

Mouthwateringly Good BBQ Is On The Menu At Fozzie’s Smokin Bar BQ In Bemidji, Minnesota

Despite what foodies will insist, you don’t have to go down south to get a great BBQ meal. In fact, there are plenty of excellent BBQ restaurants throughout the northern United States – including in Minnesota. You can even find great BBQ in some of Minnesota’s northernmost cities, including Bemidji. Here, a lesser-known – but […] The post Mouthwateringly Good BBQ Is On The Menu At Fozzie’s Smokin Bar BQ In Bemidji, Minnesota appeared first on Only In Your State.
The Daily Meal

Recipe of the Day: Turkey Pumpkin Chili

Football season has officially started, which means you're likely in need of some new game day recipes. In this turkey chili recipe, the addition of pumpkin complements the dish's hearty flavors, making it perfect for any fall gathering. How to Make Your Favorite Stadium Foods at Home.
Only In Ohio

The Biggest And Best Tenderloin Sandwich In The Midwest Is Right Here In Ohio

If you’re a true Midwesterner, you know a thing or two about tenderloin sandwiches. This classic comfort food hits the spot in any season, and the art of making tenderloin sandwiches has been perfected here in Ohio. For proof of this, look no further than the famous Root Beer Stande. This retro dive-in is your […] The post The Biggest And Best Tenderloin Sandwich In The Midwest Is Right Here In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.
Hot 104.7

Strange White Objects Found In Minnesota Park

It's certainly not something you're expecting to find while you're taking a casual stroll through a Minnesota park. At first glance, you might think you stumbled upon some dinosaur eggs. And if that were the case, you'd probably be best to turn around and run in the other direction. They...
Bring Me The News

Sun Country is going full-on Minnesota with its new menu and entertainment options

The Mighty Ducks. Caribou Coffee. Fulton Brewing. Sun Country Airlines is going full-on Minnesota with its new in-flight food and entertainment options. The Minneapolis-headquartered company Tuesday revealed a new initiative that will allow travelers on any of its 95-plus routes in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Caribbean to "enjoy a Midwest experience onboard their next flight."
weareiowa.com

If you have this meat in your fridge, throw it out. It may have salmonella.

More than 400 tons of uncured Italian meat products distributed nationwide are being recalled because they may be contaminated with salmonella. The recall comes during the investigation of a multistate salmonella outbreak that has put at least 12 people in the hospital. The recall is for 862,000 pounds of Fratelli...
Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
Best Life

If You Have This Frozen Food at Home, Throw It Out Now, FDA Says

When you reach into your freezer to grab food for a quick meal, a few questions likely cross your mind. Perhaps you're wondering how long that food has been in there, maybe you're concerned about its nutritional profile, or you might just want to know how long it's going to take you to prepare. What you probably haven't asked yourself, however, is whether that frozen food is going to cause you serious harm. Unfortunately, one popular food from a major grocery chain is being pulled from shelves over the major safety risk it presents to those who eat it. Read on to discover if you should be purging your kitchen of this product now.
EatThis

Costco is Already Selling This Insanely Popular Holiday Treat

No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
modernfarmer.com

How to (Actually) Get Rid of Fruit Flies

Fruit flies are the worst. One day, you have a perfectly lovely banana sitting on your counter, and the next, you’re hosting a bed and breakfast for a colony of vermin, and they are overstaying their welcome. Fruit flies can pop up at any time of year, but they are...
Mashed

Red Lobster's New Fall Menu Includes This Massive Feast

Offering an abundance of seafood at affordable prices in even the most landlocked of locales, it's no wonder that Red Lobster has become the world's largest seafood restaurant company, with over 700 locations across the U.S. alone according to their website. Founded in Lakeland, Florida in 1968, the chain gained mass popularity for offering surprisingly affordable seafood dishes like snow crab legs, shrimp scampi, creamy lobster linguini, and of course, fresh Maine lobster.
Bring Me The News

2 Rochester restaurants announce abrupt closure due to COVID, worker shortage

A local restaurant group is closing two of its Rochester restaurants, saying the ongoing impact of COVID and continued staffing challenges are too much to overcome. Boxcar Hippie, a burrito restaurant, and Porch Fried Chicken will each be open through Sept. 19, according to posts on each eatery's social media pages from over the weekend. They'll be doing only takeout and delivery over the course of their remaining days.
EatThis

Pizza Hut Just Announced the Return of This Popular Sold-Out Pizza

Back in January, Pizza Hut launched a limited-edition pizza that was so popular, it ended up selling out faster than the company expected. (However, the item didn't come without a side of controversy.) Now, in a move they haven't made in over a decade, the chain is bringing back the limited-time offer only several months after it has left the menu.
EatThis

America's Third-Biggest Pizza Chain Is Opening Dozens of New Locations

"Pizza! Pizza!" is the catchphrase of this national pizzeria… and according to a new report, when they promise pizza, they mean it. The pizza chain that's beloved in large part for its noteworthy deals has been baking up a plan to take its product wider. In particular, they're about to put a serious stake in the ground in one Midwestern city.
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Hard-Boiled Eggs, Says Science

Eggs are nutrient powerhouses, especially if you keep the yolk in. Not to mention, there are so many ways you can incorporate eggs into meals. Aside from scrambled eggs, there's a lot you can whip up in a skillet—from omelets to poached eggs. In the oven, you can elevate your...
