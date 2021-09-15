CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 COVID-Related Things Everyone in Boise Needs To Know Right Now

By Jen Austin
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here we go again? The plot thickened Tuesday when Boise Mayor, Lauren McLean, announced new COVID-19 policies for events this fall, and it felt a little like 2020 might be happening all over again. But this is why it won't. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said Tuesday that changes are coming...

liteonline.com

Related
107.9 LITE FM

20 Businesses We’d Be Excited to See In Boise

When the Treasure Valley found out that Topgolf, the world's trendiest golf venue, was planning a location for Meridian, it broke the internet. The high-tech sports entertainment venue is without a doubt one of the most exciting golf experiences to take part in, but right now if you want to try it yourself, you're looking at an almost five hour drive to the nearest location in Salt Lake City. That will change in the next 12-18 months as Topgolf finally broke ground in Meridian on Wednesday.
107.9 LITE FM

An Open Letter To The Motorcyclists on 8th in Downtown Boise

Call me a grump, a Karen, or a straight up "complainer"-- I'll take the heat for this open letter but that's fine because truly, it seems warranted. If you've spent absolutely any time in downtown Boise, you know how special of a place that it is. It's clean, it's safe, it's powered so heavily by locally owned and operated businesses. From breweries to coffee shops, nightclubs to trendy restaurants, our beloved downtown has it all.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Major Rock Paper Scissors Tournament Coming to Boise

If there is one thing to be said about First Federal Bank here in the State of Idaho, it is that the team at First Federal is always going above and beyond for the community. Living in an area that is booming as quickly as we're seeing here in the Treasure Valley means that the need for charitable work is only growing, too.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Why are Rapid COVID Tests so Hard to Find? My Son and I Waited in Line for 5 Hours to Get One

Getting a COVID test is fairly easy in the Treasure Valley. Many places you can pull up in a parking lot get swabbed or do the swabbing yourself and then patiently, or impatiently wait for 2, 3, 4 even up to 7 days to get the results. Since the labs and so many places are so busy with the current rate of infection they are typically (depends where you go) getting results back to individuals in the 3 to 4 day mark. Obviously if you don't feel well and have some obvious symptoms you should do the responsible thing and stay home.
107.9 LITE FM

Did Boise Albertsons Change Their Mask Policy?

As I walked into Albertsons this morning, I noticed that the sign posted outside the main door had changed. Last year, most local and national retail outlets, including Albertsons and Fred Meyer, required masks, even when no mask order was in place. More recently, the signs outside these stores had...
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho’s Covid-19 Spike Causing Blood Donor Shortage

If you are looking for a way to help the community, one of the easiest and most helpful ways to do so is to donate blood. I remember being so bummed in high school that I was not of age (18 years old) to donate blood because A) it got you out of class B) you got free snacks and tickets to cool events afterward C) you're potentially saving lives, which is a cool thing to do and boast about. So once I turned 18 I donated blood regularly.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

‘Devious Lick’ TikTok Challenge Hits Treasure Valley Schools

The latest TikTok trend, 'devious lick' encourages kids to damage and steal from their schools. Some valley schools are speaking out against it. Here's what you should know. Oh, TikTok. Endless entertainment, life hacks and comedy, but also a place where people can get themselves into some trouble. In this case, the latest viral challenge (not sure why it's called "Devious Lick") includes stealing and damaging school property. Unfortunately, this challenge has made its way into the Treasure Valley. Both Lake Hazel Middle School and Mountain View High School have had incidents so far, and Owyhee is trying to prevent anything from happening at their beautiful new facility.
MERIDIAN, ID
107.9 LITE FM

My Flight Into Boise Was Re-Routed Due To Presidential Visit: Here’s What Happened

A little jarring hearing the captain pop on the mic two days after 9/11 to tell us he has to divert the plane away from Boise, here's how it went down... I went to Boston for a wedding over the weekend and it was an incredible trip. On the way back, I had a layover in Chicago, and my final flight was Chicago to Boise, and let me tell you... That's a long flight. Anyway, I'm not much of a plane sleeper but I was particularly tired and I was able to conk out for a couple of hours. Upon waking up, I realized there was only about 45 minutes left in my flight to Boise and I thought, "sweet"! Well a few short minutes later, the Captain popped on the loudspeaker with an announcement... "Ladies and Gentleman, we'd like to ask you to be patient. We're going to have to make a few circles and hold off on landing in Boise."
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Mayor Announces New COVID-19 Measures for Events

It has been a long year and a half, navigating all that is COVID-19 and this global pandemic that just can't seem to go away. According to scientists and health professionals, the virus isn't just going to disappear anytime soon and probably never will, but as more and more information and advancement comes in, hopefully, we will get closer to the "normal" that we all know and love.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho One Of The Top Ten ‘Happiest’ States

Feeling good about living in Idaho? There's a reason for that! We're the 7th 'happiest' state. Any guesses on who number one is? Number 50?. Wallethub released a new study where they ranked each state by how happy its residents are and Idaho cracked the top ten! In fact, we came in at number seven so clearly Idaho is a pretty chill place to live. Though, there are some folks that are (at lease according to this study) a bit happier. Here are the top ten in order: Utah at number one, then Minnesota, Hawaii, California, North Dakota, South Dakota, Idaho, Maryland, New Jersey and Massachusetts. I guess the only one I'm surprised is in the top ten is New Jersey... Maybe it's all the great Italian food keeping them in good spirits? Oh and hey props to Utah for taking the top spot. Hawaii seems so nice but also sooooo expensive. California has a million miles of beautiful beaches, the Dakotas are cool, but cold, Maryland has some really rich areas and then Massachusetts... Perhaps one of the most educated states in the country also happens to be pretty happy!
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

It’s Official: TopGolf is Coming to Meridian Idaho

After about four years of research, planning and red tape to get through, it is official. Topgolf is building it's 73rd venue in Meridian. Topgolf is an entertainment, restaurant, sports bar and golfing establishment that is sure to bring groves of Idahoans thru it's doors. The closest location to here is in Portland Oregon, Hillsboro to be exact.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Alexa Vs. Siri, Who Knows More About Idaho?

Here are some questions we asked both Siri and Alexa to see what their responses would be to various questions about Idaho, Boise and the Treasure Valley? We asked everything from questions about history, statistics, population, recommendations and more. So who really knows more about the gem state?. Why is...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

History Lesson: WHY is it Called The Treasure Valley?

The area is not a place where pirates roamed or where massive treasures have been uncovered so why is it called the Treasure Valley?. First lets get straight what area specifically we are talking about here. According to Wikipedia, it is where the Payette, Boise, Weiser, Malheur, Owyhee, and Burnt rivers drain into the Snake River. It includes all the lowland areas from Vale in rural eastern Oregon to Boise, and is the most populated area in Idaho. Currently, roughly 40 percent of Idaho’s population lives in the Treasure Valley.
SCIENCE
107.9 LITE FM

Treasure Valley Water Districts End Irrigation Season

Bye bye, luscious green grass (at all my neighbors' house cause my lawn is terrible), I'll miss you... Today marks the end of the watering season the Nampa-Meridian & Boise-Kuna water districts. Yeah, that's going to be a wrap on the irrigation season for 2021. Both the Nampa-Meridian and Boise-Kuna...
NAMPA, ID
107.9 LITE FM

A Billionaire is Scouting Idaho For The Location of a $400-billion New Utopian City

Idaho is booming with newcomers but within the next ten years, Idaho could be booming with an entirely new city. Essentially this is a city built from scratch in the American desert. It's a city that you've only ever dreamt of or have seen in a futuristic sci-fi movie. The Billionaire behind the "new city in America" describes it as, the "most open, most fair and most inclusive city in the world."
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

