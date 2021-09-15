Equities fall despite low US CPI

Asia was always set for a tough day at the office after the lower inflation data darkened the recovery mood in the US and sent Wall Street into a negative close. The poor China data set today has confirmed the risk aversion mood and Asian markets are mostly lower today. Thinking about the low US inflation data overnight, ostensibly receding tapering fears as an aftermath should have been positive for equities at the margins. Instead, Wall Street fell, and the US dollar remained firm. That is probably a warning side that the downside is the path of least resistance for the remainder of the week. One wonders if the talk about impending hikes in US corporate tax rates is also permeating US equities.