Markets

Equities fall despite low US CPI

By Jeffrey Halley
marketpulse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsia was always set for a tough day at the office after the lower inflation data darkened the recovery mood in the US and sent Wall Street into a negative close. The poor China data set today has confirmed the risk aversion mood and Asian markets are mostly lower today. Thinking about the low US inflation data overnight, ostensibly receding tapering fears as an aftermath should have been positive for equities at the margins. Instead, Wall Street fell, and the US dollar remained firm. That is probably a warning side that the downside is the path of least resistance for the remainder of the week. One wonders if the talk about impending hikes in US corporate tax rates is also permeating US equities.

AFP

Asian markets sink ahead of Fed, Hong Kong plunges again

Asian markets fell Monday in holiday-thinned trade, dragged by a range of issues including the Federal Reserve's plans to taper monetary policy, surging Delta infections, China's regulatory crackdown and signs of a slowdown in the global recovery. Among them is China, where a new outbreak is raising concerns about the effect on the recovery in the world's number-two economy, a key driver of global growth.
WORLD
money.com

Investors Finally Think the Stock Market Is About to Fall

If you want to hear an optimistic outlook for the stock market right now, don't ask investors. Investors' expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months dropped 16.4 percentage points this week to 22.4%. That's the lowest level of bullish sentiment since the heart of the pandemic in July 2020 and far below the historical average low of 28%, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment survey.
STOCKS
#Us Inflation#Us Dollar#Dow Futures#Asian#Apple#Dow Jones#Kospi#The Shanghai Composite#Csi#The Hang Seng#Australian#Retail Sales#Oanda Corporation#Asia Pacific#Saxo Capital Markets#Ig#Ifx#Barclays#Bloomberg#Reuters
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil hit by profit-taking, Gold vulnerable, Bitcoin steady

Energy traders did not wait long to lock in profits. After a fourth weekly gain, crude prices slumped after oil rig counts delivered their biggest increase in a month and as risk aversion sent the dollar higher. The weekly Baker Hughes rig count rose from 503 to 512, a 1.8% increase. Earlier, oil prices were under pressure on expectations that Russia’s fourth quarter crude exports will increase 3% from the prior quarter. Russia won’t hesitate increasing production and this could lead to a return of tension at the OPEC+ output meetings.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Oil consolidates, gold slides

Oil managed to hold onto all its recent gains overnight, despite a surge by the US dollar, courtesy of a higher than expected Retail Sales report. Sky-high natural gas prices and 40% of the US Gulf of Mexico oil industry still being offline post-Ida continues to support prices. Brent crude rose just 0.15% to USD 75.60, and WTI was almost unchanged at USD 72.50 a barrel. Both remain around those levels in a quiet Asian session today. With natural gas prices continuing to rise, substituting oil for power and heating generation will become more appealing and that should continue to support prices, even at these levels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Asia follows US with mixed results

Wall Street had a volatile intra-day session overnight, with the US Retail Sales jump unwinding the intra-day recovery as Fed tapering prospects were priced in leaving a very mixed finish for the major indices. US Retail Sales for August surprised to the upside, climbing 0.70% versus an expected fall of -0.70%
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Aussie recovers, pushes above 73 level

The Australian dollar is in positive territory in the Friday session. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7317, up 0.33% on the day. Soft Australian employment data on Thursday sent the Australian dollar lower, but the currency has recouped most of these losses on Friday. The economy lost a massive 146.3 thousand jobs in August, surprising the markets, as the consensus stood around -80 thousand. The slide is attributable to the wave of lockdowns which were imposed in New South Wales and Victoria. The government’s strict health restrictions are stifling economic growth and are expected to result in a contraction in Q3 growth.
RETAIL
Get out there and shop

Americans got out there and answered that shopping call overnight, as US Retail Sales for August surprised to the upside, climbing 0.70% versus an expected fall of -0.70%. Markets ignored the 0.70% adjustment to the July numbers concentrating on the August headline and the steep climb of the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index to 30.7. And, admittedly, all of the regional manufacturing indexes have outperformed this week.
SHOPPING
MarketWatch

Gold futures mark lowest settlement in over 5 weeks

Gold futures declined on Friday, posting a loss for the week and settling at their lowest in more than five weeks. Positive economic numbers coming in each week, the most recent being U.S. retail sales, have contributed to gold's loss, said Adam Koos, president at Libertas Wealth Management Group. "Any additional, positive, hawkish numbers like these are going to solidify any probability of a 'sooner-than-later' [Federal Reserve] tapering schedule, which wouldn't likely bode well for gold, or bonds, for that matter." December gold fell $5.30, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,751.40 an ounce - down 2.3% for the week. That was lowest finish for a most-active contract since Aug. 10, FactSet data show.
RETAIL
740thefan.com

Analysis: Investors brace for a great fall in China

LONDON (Reuters) – International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer’s woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

European Equities Advance On Strong US Gains

Europe's stock markets rose Thursday as investors took their cue from a strong Wall Street performance ahead of fresh US data, dealers said. London gained 0.5 percent nearing midday, while Frankfurt also won 0.5 percent and Paris gained 1.0 percent in early afternoon deals. Oil prices eased, after spiking the...
STOCKS
IBTimes

Hong Kong Stocks Fall Again On Mixed Day For Global Equities

Global stocks were mixed again Thursday, with Asian markets enduring another ugly session and US stocks meandering to a nearly flat finish despite better-than-expected retail sales data. Hong Kong stocks fell for a fourth straight day as casinos extended the previous session's rout, while Tokyo and Shanghai also retreated. European...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
marketpulse.com

OIl Firm But Gold Flashes Danger

Oil prices staged an impressive rally overnight having spent the week ignoring the gloom sweeping other asset classes. Official US Crude Inventories surprised by falling by a much higher than expected 6.40 million barrels. The slow return of production and refining post-Hurricane-Ida being the main culprit. The relentless rise in natural gas prices, now starting to cause nerves to fray in Europe, is also helping to elevate oil prices and is a situation that I believe will get much worse before it gets better.
INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Between a rock and a hard place

European stocks are making decent gains on Thursday, while US futures look a little flat ahead of the open on Wall Street. US equities rallied as the session wore on yesterday and we’re seeing Europe playing a little catchup this morning. Overall, the mood remains a little downbeat in the markets, with investors torn between the “buy the dip” approach that has fared so well in the past and the growing list of economic and market risks that are increasingly evident.
BUSINESS

