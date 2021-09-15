CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil remains steady, gold under pressure

By Jeffrey Halley
Cover picture for the articleOil prices remained firm overnight, despite the lower than forecast US CPI data. Both Brent crude and WTI recorded small increases leaving them at the top of their September ranges. The energy component of the US CPI basket rose overnight, despite other components dragging the overall number down, with no real sign in physical markets of lower demand leading to softer prices. Additionally, Tropical Storm Nicholas has disrupted oil production and refining recovery in the Gulf of Mexico, coming after the devastation of Hurricane Ida. In the bigger picture, natural gas prices are rocketing in the northern hemisphere ahead of winter, especially in Europe and Asia. I believe that will provide some indirect support to oil prices going forward, given the ominous look to the natural gas rally. It could well be a winter of discontent.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Markets#Latin American#Chinese#Oanda Corporation#Asia Pacific#Saxo Capital Markets#Ig#Ifx#Barclays#Bloomberg#Reuters#Cnbc#Msn#Sky Tv#Channel News Asia#The New York Times#The Wall Street Journal#The Cass Business School
