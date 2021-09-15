CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apple reveals next generation of tech

thewichitan.com
 5 days ago

*Columns are the opinions of their respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Wichitan as an organization.*. The Fall 2021 academic year always reminds us of football games, rush for fraternities or sororities and orientation, but, for me, fall officially starts with the yearly Apple Event. I always ask myself what will the next device be like. iPhone is the forever-evolving, best device that keeps changing the tech world. A lot of people forget how the first iPhone 2G introduced the first smartphone and was something the world had ever seen before – a touchscreen with apps that could make a phone call. It was a phone with an internet connection: a tech revolution!

thewichitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (September 2021)

AirPods Pro just hit Amazon’s lowest price of all time — get a yours before they sell out! Price: $179.99 You Save: $19.01 (10%) Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A Smart HD Security Camera for Just $25

The Blink Mini is a compact but fully-featured indoor smart security camera, and it’s currently $24.99 on Amazon. This is the lowest price the camera has been this year. What makes this such a good deal is that the Blink Mini doesn’t sacrifice any major features despite its low price. The camera can record video in 1080P, and has a night vision mode, so you can see intruders clearly if your room is dark. If you see something suspicious, you can get a live view of the camera, and use the Blink Mini’s microphone and speaker to communicate to the potential...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

15 Accessories You Need to Upgrade Your iPad

In some ways, the iPad is Apple’s most versatile product. It bridges the gap between a traditional laptop and an ultra-portable tablet without many sacrifices. It’s basically a big blank canvas that allows you to use it however you want. The iPad is a powerful device right out of the box, but having the right accessories can help you get even more out of it. To help, we’ve rounded up the best accessories that’ll work with Apple’s latest-and-greatest iPad. We’ve also made sure to include gear that’s compatible with current versions of the iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. We’ve also provided...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
SlashGear

OnePlus 9T not to be: Tradition changes now

OnePlus announced this week that they’re changing the way they do business when it comes to regularly scheduled smartphone model release. Over the past couple of years, OnePlus has been moving away from the single-phone release setup, where one device would appear early on in the year, then another with a “T” in its name would appear later. It might’ve … Continue reading
CELL PHONES
SPY

The Top AirPods Deals of September 2021: Find the Lowest Prices Now

Table of Contents Lowest Price for Apple AirPods Pro: $180 Where To Find the Top AirPods Deals in 2021 (Updated for September 2021) Best Deals on AirPods With Wireless Charging Best Deals on AirPods (No Wireless Charging) Best Deals on Used AirPods Best Deals on AirPods Pro (Refurbished) Please note that the prices and discounts below can change at any time. This article was last updated on Saturday, September 18, at 7:00 p.m. EST. Did you have a good weekend? We did. That’s because last Sunday we noticed that Amazon dropped prices on the Apple AirPods Pro again. Once again, you can buy AirPods Pro for as low...
RETAIL
CNET

iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 come Monday: How to install Apple's new software

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will be ready to download and install on your iPhone and iPad on Monday, Apple announced during its iPhone 13 event this week. It also introduced the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Mini -- all available for preorder now -- and its newest iPad, iPad Mini and Apple Watch Series 7. The software updates come with an array of new features for iPhones and iPads.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Anniston
SPY

Enhance Your Android Phone With These 16 Pairs of Wireless Earbuds

The entire selling point of wireless earbuds is that they make things easy. You pull them out of a case, they automatically connect to your phone, and you get audio in your ears without the hassle of cords. Unfortunately, it’s not always this simple. Thanks to what seems like a never-ending list of audio codecs and Bluetooth protocols, your experience with Bluetooth earbuds can differ depending on what earbuds and what phone you’re using. And when it comes to Android, the wireless earbuds that are great on the iPhone aren’t always as great on Google’s OS. Why? It comes down to AptX support, or...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
Data Center Knowledge

BofA Identifies Tech ‘Moonshots’ to Catch Next Apple, Amazon

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. strategists just came out with a fresh list of what they call technology “moonshots” to help guide investors in their search for the next Amazon.com Inc. or Apple Inc. From the sixth-generation telecom network that could download the entire collection of the New York...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Ipad#Apple Pencil#Ipad Apps#Wichitan#Apple Event#Center Stage#Ipad Mini#Dolby Vision#Facetime#Focus#Maps#Chromebook#Tb#Hulu
Best Life

Apple Just Issued This Urgent Warning for All of Its Devices

From our computers to our smartphones, our devices hold a treasure trove of sensitive information. Still, we can be negligent with that precious data, whether we're accidentally leaving our iPhones sitting somewhere or clicking a suspicious link on our computers. Now, Apple is reckoning with a new security flaw that can affect all devices without any apparent error on the user's part—and there's only one way to fix it or risk getting hacked. Read on to find out what Apple is warning users to do to all their devices immediately.
ELECTRONICS
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
iphonelife.com

Apple Announces the 9th-Generation iPad & 6th-Generation iPad Mini

Apple announced two updated iPads at its September 14 event in 2021. The two iPads are the iPad (9th generation) and a redesigned iPad mini (6th generation); we'll go over the features and pricing of both iPads, which seem optimized for video use, including features like increased brightness, better color with TrueTone, and also Center Stage, which allows the cameras to track your movement while you record a TikTok or a chat in a FaceTime Call. Let's get started.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
winemag.com

Laird's 10th Generation Apple Brandy

This substantial sipper has a copper hue and a baked apple aroma. The plush palate opens with lots of caramel and spice. A splash of water brings out hints of tobacco and cigar wrapper, finishing with baked apple, cinnamon and clove. Aged five years and bottled in bond, this bottling commemorates the 10th generation of Laird's making apple spirits. Kara Newman.
DRINKS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Next-generation Samsung Galaxy Note said to be in the works

Samsung is believed to be discontinuing the Galaxy Note series. There are plenty of information that point to such belief. Recently, the South Korean tech giant has renewed trademark for a number of products except the Galaxy Note name. It could mean the series would be discontinued but Samsung has yet to make a confirmation or announcement. We won’t be surprised if the company makes that decision because the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 already have S-Pen support.
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

Apple Obsoletes 16GB Fifth-Generation iPod touch

Apple today added the 16GB fifth-generation iPod touch, released in 2013, to its list of obsolete products. This specific variation of the ‌iPod touch‌ was released as a lower-end option to the fifth-generation ‌iPod touch‌ released a year earlier. Compared to its 32GB and 64GB companions, the 16GB model was only offered in a single silver color and lacked a rear camera or loop.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy