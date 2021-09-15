Apple reveals next generation of tech

*Columns are the opinions of their respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Wichitan as an organization.*. The Fall 2021 academic year always reminds us of football games, rush for fraternities or sororities and orientation, but, for me, fall officially starts with the yearly Apple Event. I always ask myself what will the next device be like. iPhone is the forever-evolving, best device that keeps changing the tech world. A lot of people forget how the first iPhone 2G introduced the first smartphone and was something the world had ever seen before – a touchscreen with apps that could make a phone call. It was a phone with an internet connection: a tech revolution!