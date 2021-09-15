CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Don't Miss: 'In Kiltumper,' by Niall Williams and Christine Breen

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn April 1985, Dublin-born Niall Williams ("This Is Happiness") and his American wife, Christine Breen, left New York City and moved to Breen's ancestral village in the far west of Ireland to write, paint and farm. They were dubious upon arriving at their remote stone cottage — "It was raining, of course," they write — but despite the dreary beginning, they grew to love it, "so much so that it is hard now to imagine our lives separate from it."

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quad Cities Onlines

Don't Miss: 'The Fortnight in September,' by R.C. Sherriff

Not much happens in R.C. Sherriff's "The Fortnight in September," and that quietness is part of the novel's immense charm. The English seaside town of Bognar Regis is where the Stevens family always spends their late-summer vacation, swimming, eating, chatting, strolling the promenade, playing games in the arcade. But this...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Amomama

'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Bloomsbury#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Tyla

BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood Dragged To Ground By Dog Live On Air

Animals on live television is always a gamble and BBC Breakfast’s Carol Kirkwood would likely agree after Monday’s show. The 59-year-old weather presenter was pulled to the ground and dragged by a guide dog today after giving today’s forecast. Golden Labrador Flash pulled at her lead, leaving Carol on the...
PETS
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Jean Smart says sudden death of husband Richard Gilliland ‘changed every moment of my everyday life’

Jean Smart says the sudden death of husband Richard Gilliland has changed her life in every way. “He was a great dad, and he made me laugh every day,” the Hacks and Mare of Easttown actress, 70, told Variety of the actor who died in March. “Him passing away was just not ever even a thought. And it’s changed every moment of my everyday life; every atom of my existence I feel like is altered.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Hudson Valley Post

How Many Vaccinated in New York Have Gotten COVID

New York's Governor released some shocking information on the number of vaccinated New Yorkers who have gotten COVID. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
washingtonnewsday.com

On the GP table, a girl crying in pain required her bowels removed.

Girl screaming in pain on GP table needed bowel removing. At first Poppy’s symptoms were thought to be intolerance, allergies or illness. The mother of a young child who had a section of her colon removed just before the first lockdown described how she “climbed Snowden” while protecting at home.
KIDS
Outsider.com

Amazing Photo Shows Blue Heron Moments Before Devouring an Alligator

Nature is a cycle of beauty and violence. The blue heron might be one of the best examples of this contradictory balance. When in the wild, they will eat anything that they can manage to kill and get down their throat. With a presence across North America, the birds are common in many places. However, they really like it in the southeast United States.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Women involved in New York restaurant brawl over vaccine proof say race was a factor in row

Three Black women from Texas, charged with assault after they allegedly got into a fight outside a New York City restaurant, were called racial slurs, their lawyer has claimed.The restaurant has, however, denied all allegations of racism and said that “nothing about this incident suggests race was an issue.”In a video that was shot by an onlooker and shared online last Thursday, a restaurant hostess, who is white, is seen being attacked.Security footage of the incident shows three women, who were with several other people, being ushered into the restaurant after they show proof of vaccination at the entrance.Then,...
RESTAURANTS
TODAY.com

George Malkemus, beloved footwear executive and co-founder of SJP, dies at 67

Beloved footwear executive George Malkemus died on Thursday, Sept. 16 in his New York City home. He was 67. Malkemus was best known of helping build the luxury shoe brand Manolo Blahnik’s brand presence in the United States, a staple in Carrie Bradshaw’s wardrobe in “Sex and the City.” In 2013, Malkemus teamed up with Sarah Jessica Parker who portrayed the iconic New York fashionista as a co-founder of the actor's eponymous shoe brand SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker.
FACEBOOK

Comments / 0

Community Policy