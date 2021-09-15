CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alanis Morissette bashes her HBO documentary 'Jagged': 'This was not the story I agreed to tell'

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Despite sitting for hours of interviews in a new HBO documentary about her life, Alanis Morissette says she is so unhappy with the final product that she will not support the film. The movie, “Jagged,” details the singer’s rise to fame in early 20s, culminating with the...

Vulture

Alanis Morissette Says HBO Doc Jagged Has ‘Facts That Are Simply Not True’

Alanis Morissette has distanced herself from Jagged, Alison Klayman’s forthcoming HBO documentary about the singer-songwriter. Following the movie’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Washington Post reported that the film includes Morissette coming forward with statutory-rape allegations against unnamed men. It also claimed Morissette had refused to promote the film. “I agreed to participate in a piece about the celebration of Jagged Little Pill’s 25th anniversary and was interviewed during a very vulnerable time (while in the midst of my third postpartum depression during lockdown),” she said in a statement to Variety. “I was lulled into a false sense of security, and their salacious agenda became apparent immediately upon my seeing the first cut of the film. This is when I knew our visions were in fact painfully diverged. This was not the story I agreed to tell.”
The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto: ‘Jagged’ Director on Alanis Morissette and Combing Through Archival Footage

"I have a vivid, visceral, emotional memory of lying on my twin bed with the album on the boombox," says Alison Klayman of Morissette's seminal album. “This is the first CD I ever bought,” says Alison Klayman holding up a worn copy of Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill, an album she has had since her pre-teens. “I have a vivid, visceral, emotional memory of lying on my twin bed with the album on the boombox and just poring over the lyrics in the CD insert.”
mediaite.com

Alanis Morissette Blasts ‘Salacious Agenda’ of HBO Doc Featuring Her Account of Alleged Statutory Rape: ‘I Was Lulled into a False Sense of Security’

Alanis Morissette has spoken out against the HBO’s new documentary about her life, criticizing the film as “reductive” and “salacious.”. Although Morissette sat down for interviews included in the documentary, titled Jagged, the Canadian singer announced Tuesday that she will not support the film because of how displeased she is with the final product.
Houston Chronicle

Alanis Morissette Slams 'Jagged' Doc, Claims Filmmakers Had 'Salacious Agenda'

Alanis Morissette criticized the upcoming documentary Jagged, saying it “includes implications and facts that are simply not true” in a statement to Rolling Stone. Jagged was directed by Alison Klayman and is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this week. Although, as The Washington Post reported last Friday, September 10th, Morissette seemed unhappy with the film and did not plan to attend the premiere.
Variety

‘Jagged’ Review: A Documentary Looks Back at When — and Why — Alanis Morissette Ruled

It tells the story of Alanis Morissette’s rise, and of how she took over (and changed) the pop music landscape, in 1995, with the release of “Jagged Little Pill.” The album went on to sell 33 million copies; it remains the second biggest-selling album of the ’90s, and the 12th biggest album of all time. But even before those stats piled up, you could feel the revolutionary fervor of it. Early in the documentary, there’s a nicely edited sequence of Morissette running out onto the stage at the start of a number of the concerts she did on that tour (which...
