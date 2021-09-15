Alanis Morissette bashes her HBO documentary 'Jagged': 'This was not the story I agreed to tell'

Alanis Morissette has distanced herself from Jagged, Alison Klayman’s forthcoming HBO documentary about the singer-songwriter. Following the movie’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Washington Post reported that the film includes Morissette coming forward with statutory-rape allegations against unnamed men. It also claimed Morissette had refused to promote the film. “I agreed to participate in a piece about the celebration of Jagged Little Pill’s 25th anniversary and was interviewed during a very vulnerable time (while in the midst of my third postpartum depression during lockdown),” she said in a statement to Variety. “I was lulled into a false sense of security, and their salacious agenda became apparent immediately upon my seeing the first cut of the film. This is when I knew our visions were in fact painfully diverged. This was not the story I agreed to tell.”

