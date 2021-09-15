CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 mysteries and more paperbacks to help you ease into fall

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime for a new paperback? Here are six fresh-off-the-press possibilities; a little mystery-heavy (hey, it's almost fall), but something for everyone. "Snow" by John Banville (Hanover Square Press, $16.99). For years, the Irish novelist Banville has written a series of crackling mystery novels under the name of Benjamin Black — but this whodunit, set in 1950s Ireland, is under his own name. (Banville recently told The New York Times that he'd killed off Black: "I shut him in a room with a pistol, a phial of sleeping pills and a bottle of scotch, and that was the end of him.") By whatever name, "Snow" is a gripping, classic read. "Banville is one of the great stylists of fiction in English and 'Snow' allows the limpid cadences of his prose free rein," wrote NYT reviewer William Boyd, calling the book, "An entertainment, perhaps, but a superbly rich and sophisticated one."

