Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Sept. 19-25

 5 days ago

DON'T MISS: "73rd Emmy Awards" -- It's TV's big night and we have lots of questions: Can the comical soccer underdogs of "Ted Lasso," actually experience the thrill of victory? Is "The Crown" poised to pull off a dramatic royal flush? Will Baby Yoda grace the red carpet with his presence? (Yes, please!) At least one thing appears pretty certain: Shows from streaming platforms will dominate. As for our host, let's just hope Cedric the Entertainer lives up to his name. (5 p.m. PT; 8 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS).

FULL SCHEDULE: NBC fall premiere week arriving with old favorites, new romances

(WCMH) – September is time for apple picking, pumpkin spice lattes and NBC’s new fall TV schedule, which starts next week on NBC4. According to the network, the 2021 fall season officially starts on Monday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. with the Season 21 premiere of “The Voice.” Popstar Ariana Grande will make her debut as a coach on the show, joining the seasoned cast of Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. Carson Daly will also return to the show for his 21st season of hosting duties.
Canceled ABC Sitcom Will Be Back on TVs This Fall

ABC said goodbye to several fan-favorite shows this past TV season, but one of them is living on — kind of. While it's not a renewal or spinoff announcement, American Housewife will be back on TVs across the U.S. this fall. The sitcom will be highly syndicated in numerous markets, meaning fans new and old will be able to watch the show from the beginning again.
11 Shows Returning Fall 2021 Without Major Characters

The fall 2021 season is officially kicking off on Monday, September 21, but fans won’t be welcoming back all of their favorite characters when some of the shows return. In some cases, we already said goodbye to some characters in the previous season’s finale. For example, The Blacklist said goodbye to one of its leads, leaving fans wondering just what that means for the show going forward, and Chicago Med lost two of its original staff. The Good Doctor returned home from a medical mission without one of its doctors. An Arrowverse show, Legends of Tomorrow, bid adieu to a character but not a cast member; we’ll have to see just how that’s explained when he makes his debut.
The Full List Of Winners Of The 2021 Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Netflix’s “The Crown” and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” dominated the 73rd Emmy Awards Sunday evening, winning as best drama and comedy series while sweeping or nearly sweeping top performance honors in their respective genres. In addition to its top drama award, “The Crown” collected lead acting honors for Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor and supporting prizes for Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies. “Ted Lasso” earned a lead-actor Emmy for co-creator Jason Sudeikis and supporting honors for Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein. Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” scored the Emmy for outstanding limited/anthology series or movie, while also winning a prize...
Here Is the Full ABC Fall 2021 TV Schedule

ABC's 2021 fall TV schedule won't look too different than it usually does, with fan-favorite staple shows like Grey's Anatomy, its spin-off Station 19, and the tear-jerking drama A Million Little Things all returning to your screen. Popular shows like The Good Doctor, The Rookie, and The Conners will return as well, as will long-running reality hitsDancing With the Stars andThe Bachelorette. While the next TV season marks the last for perennial awards darling black-ish, it won't premiere new episodes until midseason.
CBS Fall 2021-2022 TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

For years, CBS's fall lineup has been a constant in the ever-shifting TV landscape; you can always count on plenty of NCIS-es, multiple FBIs, and a Young Sheldon on the schedule over on CBS. As an added bonus, this year even welcomes old favorite CSI back to the screen. But...
The Complete CBS Fall 2021 TV Schedule

It's officially time for your favorite broadcast shows to return, and the 2021 fall TV season on CBS is packed with all the dependable franchises, crowd-pleasing comedies, and titles with acronyms you've come to expect. There are a few major changes in store. After 18 years of airing in the...
Last Man Standing And 9 More Cancelled TV Favorites That Won't Be Back This Fall

As we head firmly into the 2021 Fall TV season, which is thankfully nowhere near as disjointed and scattershot as last year's, audiences are no doubt waiting for the returns of such broadcast hits as Grey's Anatomy and The Masked Singer, along with cable winners like Yellowstone and What We Do in the Shadows. But considering just how many TV shows are airing on a weekly basis throughout each year, it can be hard to keep track of everything that isn't coming back due to cancellation. Networks and studios don't tend to promote those quite as much.
Jaime Pressly Comedy The Porch, From Mom Co-EP, in Development at CBS

Jaime Pressly is hoping to make the leap from one CBS comedy to another. Fresh off her seven-year stint on Mom, the Emmy-winning actress is set to star in The Porch, a new sitcom in development at the Eye network that reunites her with Mom co-executive producer Susan McMartin, Deadline reports. Based on an original idea by Pressly, the prospective multi-cam centers on LJ, a recently divorced woman “who returns home to the small North Carolina island she couldn’t wait to leave to bury a mom she couldn’t stand,” according to the official logline. “She finds herself staying far longer than she ever...
Fall TV 2021: 12 new shows we can’t wait to see

For viewers, the start of a new fall TV season can be like wrangling with a dating app. You weed through what seems like an endless barrage of prospects — most of which don’t have the traits that get your heart racing. The sitcoms look lame, the dramas too unappealing. Frustration sets in. You swipe left and move on. Again and again and again.
The best TV and streaming picks of the week ahead

DON’T MISS: “The Morning Show” — Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell return in the addictive drama series about a highly troubled morning news show. The second season picks up after the explosive events of the Season 1 finale, in which anchors Alex (Aniston) and Bradley (Witherspoon) went live on the air to expose the rampant sexual misconduct at their UBA network. Now, the “Morning Show” team is emerging from the wreckage and dealing with the fallout. Newcomers to the series include Julianna Margulies, Greta Lee, Holland Taylor and Hasan Minhaj. (Friday, Apple TV+).
New Fall Broadcast TV Shows: Which Ones Are Worth Watching?

As if any of us needed more TV options to watch, the big five broadcast networks -- ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, and NBC -- are about to unload a metric ton of series on you filling up almost every day of the week. Not only will there be returning favorites, like 13 Chicago shows and half a dozen Law & Orders, there will also be handfuls of new shows that you've never heard of for you to sort through. Deep breath, it's a lot.
The world’s favorite TV families

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) Television families date back to the beginning of TV. In the earliest days of television, these idealized families represented the traditional nuclear family—mother, father, children, and usually a dog or cat thrown in for good measure. As decades passed and television grew and evolved with families watching it, the small screen began to more accurately represent what real families looked like and how they were structured. While the families changed, the love for them has remained.
‘The Crown’ and ‘Ted Lasso’s’ Big Emmy Wins Solidify TV’s New British — and Streaming — Invasions

Television’s British invasion was on full display Sunday night at the 73rd Emmys. Netflix’s “The Crown” and Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso” — series both set in the U.K. and featuring predominantly British casts — led the competition in both the comedy and drama fields. The two shows not only won the major categories they were expected to take, but also surprised in the races where their nominees weren’t considered the frontrunners. But the year also signaled TV’s permanent streaming invasion. For the first time in history, streamers took all three major program categories, as the comedy, drama and limited/anthology fields...
How To Watch The Primetime Emmys Online & On TV

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air live Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and, for the first time on a streaming service, Paramount+. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the awards ceremony, which will take place in an air-conditioned tent on The Event Deck at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles with a limited, vaccinated audience sitting at dinner tables. In addition to Paramount+, which offers a seven-day free trial, the three-hour show that celebrates the year’s best in television will be available digitally live and on demand via Hulu Plus Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV...
How to Watch the 2021 Emmy Awards TONIGHT

This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors. If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. The 2021 Emmys are finally here, and there’s certainly some can’t-miss competition and extra-compelling categories that will be worth the watch. Not to mention, the ceremony will be in-person, a refreshing change from last year's awards, which had to be conducted mainly remotely.
2021 Emmys Review: Cedric the Entertainer Can’t Save CBS From Itself, #EmmysSoWhite

With every awards show, there are a few inevitabilities. One is that a random presenter, winner, or sketch participant will be such a hit that viewers immediately ask, “Hey, why isn’t [insert person’s name here] hosting the Emmys?” This year, that scene-stealer was Conan O’Brien. From his raucous welcome for Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma, to his crestfallen response to John Oliver’s acceptance speech (props to Chrissy Shackelford for sharing her recently procured Emmy statue with her saddened tablemate), and how he randomly joined Stephen Colbert’s crew on-stage as the most enthusiastic non-winner of the night — Conan,...
