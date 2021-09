This is the final article in a series on achieving high security for MCU-based systems. The first article covered security basics and partitions; the second covered MPU management; the third covered the need for multiple heaps; and the fourth covered portals between partitions. The hunt for the Holy Grail of MCU security is not over, but we are closer. In this part we cover remaining topics to achieve fully isolated partitions. This is not intended as a tutorial. The references listed in the first part may be helpful for that.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO