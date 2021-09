Kudo, the multilingual meeting SaaS provider, has announced the addition of live captioning to its list of platform features. The new feature brings real-time AI-powered captioning in multiple languages to multilingual meetings powered by Kudo’s network of over 10,000 vetted professional interpreters. The feature is available today to select clients and will launch publicly in October. Live captioning, in addition to Kudo’s drop-down menu of 100+ spoken and sign languages.

