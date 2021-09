Today, we finally get to see what new products Apple will be unveiling at September’s Apple Event, with the headline features expected to come from the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and, perhaps most intriguingly, the AirPods 3. So, although the next-gen iPhones will take center stage (and, we have copious reports on what new features we might expect from the new smartphones), there’s much more on offer.

