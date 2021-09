US-Based Performance Marketing Leader Accelerates Growth with Strategic Hire to enter UK and EMEA region. NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing and officially named the 21st fastest growing business in the US by Inc. 5000, announces the continued expansion of its global business with the addition of a new hire. The agency welcomes former iProspect head of global business development, Brandon Smith, as its new Managing Director of NP Digital UK to head up local and regional growth. The UK is a critically important market and gateway to further NP Digital’s EMEA expansion, building on the rapid growth already seen in the US and other global markets.

4 DAYS AGO