CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Two California Housing Bills Would End Single-Family Zoning. Will They Be Affordable Or Market Rate?

kalw.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing California's SB 9 and SB 10, two recently passed bills that supporters say will tackle the state’s housing crisis. SB 9 would allow up to four units to be built on single-family lots across the state. The Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley estimates that it would create up to 710,000 new homes that are "financially feasible." SB 10 would let local governments rezone single-family parcels to allow as many as 10 units. Governor Newsom has until October 10 to veto or sign the bills.

www.kalw.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Berkeley, CA
Government
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Francisco, CA
Berkeley, CA
Business
Local
California Government
Berkeley, CA
Real Estate
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Housing#Affordable Housing#Senate Bill#Uc Berkeley#Capital Main#The New York Times#Capital And Main
Reuters

Lava pours out of volcano on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, sending lava shooting into the air and streaming in rivers towards houses in two villages from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island. Authorities had begun...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy