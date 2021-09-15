Two California Housing Bills Would End Single-Family Zoning. Will They Be Affordable Or Market Rate?

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing California's SB 9 and SB 10, two recently passed bills that supporters say will tackle the state’s housing crisis. SB 9 would allow up to four units to be built on single-family lots across the state. The Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley estimates that it would create up to 710,000 new homes that are "financially feasible." SB 10 would let local governments rezone single-family parcels to allow as many as 10 units. Governor Newsom has until October 10 to veto or sign the bills.