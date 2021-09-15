CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: Rethink your position on not getting vax

Meadville Tribune
 4 days ago

Many supporters of our former president have made their positions perfectly clear. Though safe and effective vaccines became available in late 2020, they are willing to sacrifice the health and safety of schoolchildren in an illogical effort to discredit our current president. In a recent public interview, a Missouri resident declared he would never take the vaccine because it wasn’t approved in time to “re-elect his president.” These folks risk a resurgence of COVID-19 using the excuse of personal freedom. Some even booed their former president when he made a half-hearted effort to promote vaccines in Alabama.

www.meadvilletribune.com

