LETTER: Rethink your position on not getting vax

I have only limited legal training and experience, so I leave to others to determine if Zanni should be enforcing the mask mandate. However the Eugene Register Guard policy, unlike Facebook, Twitter etc, requires sources when reported as facts. Apparently The World with much more limited resources does not. Therefore Mr. Zanni, I ask you to provide for the people who elected you the exact story “Journal of Medicine that says the Nuremberg Code applies to COVID in a way that no one should be forced to take measures such as wear a mask or getting vaccinated.” I cannot find that article anywhere and am beginning to think that is is only a “story” perpetrated by an elected official.

COOS COUNTY, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO