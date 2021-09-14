CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Protect the Nest: Mask Wearing and an Update to Our Isolation Policy

 6 days ago

Thank you to all members of the college community who supported a successful launch to the 2021–22 academic year. Despite the continued presence of COVID-19 in our lives, first-year students experienced amazing orientation programs and joyous Convocation and matriculation ceremony, and we had an ice cream social to launch the first day of classes. As of today, we remain at a green alert level, and our vaccination rate among employees and students has reached 98 percent. Our surveillance testing has identified 0 cases.

Daily Jefferson County Union

UPDATE: School board: Mask policy is 'an opportunity to stop this' virus.

Approximately 36 persons on both sides of the masking debate addressed the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education Thursday, with a decided majority emphatically encouraging the wearing of face coverings while others strongly opposed their use, arguing that a mask mandate violated their rights to parent their children as they see fit.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Fox11online.com

Ashwaubenon schools update mask policy

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The Ashwaubenon School District has updated its mask policy within the first week of class. The school board decided during Wednesday night's meeting to require masks for all 4K through 6th grade students and staff while indoors. The change will start Friday. One determining factor in making...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Arab American News

MDHHS updates student quarantine guidelines; Whitmer applauds mask policies

LANSING — With more than 60 percent of students statewide covered by a mask mandate, new quarantine guidelines have been released. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued new quarantine guidance for both symptomatic and asymptomatic students. “When layered prevention strategies such as masking, distancing, testing,...
EDUCATION
High Point Enterprise

TCS extends mask policy

THOMASVILLE — A month after announcing that students and staff in Thomasville would begin the fall semester with face coverings in all classrooms across the district, Thomasville City Schools Board of Education renewed that decision at its regular September meeting. Legislation signed by Gov. Roy Cooper makes mask policies a...
THOMASVILLE, NC
kq2.com

SJSD to revisit mask policy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tonight, the St. Joseph school board will take up its mask policy. Currently all school students and staff are required to wear masks but the board promised to revisit the mandate on a monthly basis. The school board is holding true to that promise with a discussion...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
abc17news.com

Can kids be harmed wearing masks to protect against COVID?

Experts say there’s no scientific evidence showing that masks cause harm to kids’ health despite claims to the contrary on social media and elsewhere. The unfounded claims are circulating just as virus outbreaks are hitting many reopened U.S. schools, particularly those without mask mandates. Among the unfounded claims is that masks can cause unhealthful levels of carbon dioxide and can sicken kids if they become moist with germs. But experts say cleaning masks regularly keeps them safe and clean. And they note that there’s strong evidence that masking children in schools can reduce COVID-19 transmission to other children and adults.
KIDS
WDTN

Mad River Local Schools update mask policy to include all students, staff

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Mad River Local Schools has changed its mask policy to require face covering for all students. “We have been in session for 8 days and have had to quarantine over 200 students. That’s 200 students who are going to miss 10 days of school,” said Jenny Alexander, the public relations manager for Mad River Schools.
RIVERSIDE, OH
St. Louis American

Common sense says wear a mask

Although the decision to wear a mask has become a political football, common sense and personal protection should dictate the obvious. People who wear masks are better protected and protect others better than those who do not wear a mask. Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and the National Institutes of Health, state without ambiguity, that wearing a mask protects the individual, and the public.
PUBLIC HEALTH
criernewsroom.com

To wear a mask, or not to wear a mask? That is the question

Yet the answer to the question is unanswerable. Wearing a mask has become a topic of such debate that not even the federal government can come up with effective guidelines. Instead, they pass the buck to state governments on the grounds that state governments can better determine their protocols based on the regional levels of COVID-19 outbreaks. This, while disconcerting, does make sense at this stage of the pandemic. However, the state governments also do not want to be responsible for making the wrong decision, so the buck is passed yet again to local governments which, often ill-equipped to make such important decisions, are unable to come up with effective guidelines and once again make masks someone else’s problem. This leaves local communities, college campuses, and small businesses at the forefront of a global issue. Some locations, heiring on the side of caution, have decided to bring back the mask regardless of vaccination status. Other places, favoring individual liberties for those who are vaccinated, have decided to not require masks. But, as students and staff of Saint Anselm College, where do we stand?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rockford Register-Star

Illinois identifies schools with COVID exposure risk. What does that mean for families?

ROCKFORD — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, more schools are being cited as possible locations for exposure to the coronavirus. “With our case rate being as high as it's been with new cases, this does not surprise me,” said Sandra Martell, Winnebago County public health administrator. “We're seeing more cases in children right now with the return to school. It’s where they spend most of their time.”
ILLINOIS STATE
On Milwaukee

Potawatomi reinstates mask policy

Due to health and safety concerns for their patrons, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino will reinstitute its mask policy on Thursday, Sept. 9. “As we make a concerted effort to get back to pre-pandemic operations, we also recognize the gravity of the situation when it comes to the ongoing pandemic,” said Dominic Ortiz, CEO and General Manager of the property.
GAMBLING
Esquire

Our Patience Is Wearing Thin Indeed

The administration got busy at the EOB on Thursday, which is how you do it if you have some policy moves that you want out there in time to be the main chew-toys on cable news and the main items on the front page of most publications, print or pixel. First, the president got tough on the notion of vaccine mandates. If you have more than 100 people working for you, then all of them have to be able to prove they’ve had the jab or a negative test. From the New York Times:
U.S. POLITICS
KTLO

MHPS revises mask policy after update to county’s COVID-19 status

The Mountain Home Public School District announced it has revised its mask policy after the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) updated it’s weekly report on virus transmission in the county. Mountain Home has moved to masks are recommendation only. The district announced the move in an email to parents...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

