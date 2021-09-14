Protect the Nest: Mask Wearing and an Update to Our Isolation Policy
Thank you to all members of the college community who supported a successful launch to the 2021–22 academic year. Despite the continued presence of COVID-19 in our lives, first-year students experienced amazing orientation programs and joyous Convocation and matriculation ceremony, and we had an ice cream social to launch the first day of classes. As of today, we remain at a green alert level, and our vaccination rate among employees and students has reached 98 percent. Our surveillance testing has identified 0 cases.www.trincoll.edu
Comments / 1