20+ Seriously Spooky Halloween Events in Tampa

Celebrate Halloween in Tampa Bay with these curated picks for the area’s most haunted happenings!

Halloween is here! Start planning your couples’ costumes, stock up on your favorite Halloween goodies at the store, and do date night at one of these fantastic Halloween events in Tampa Bay. We’ll be updating this list frequently, so check back often for spooky new updates.

Read on for plenty of Halloween date ideas, including a few new ones!

Check out these fall date night ideas:

Plus, Halloween in Orlando date ideas

Weekends September 9 – October 31; $41.99/person and up (prices vary by date)

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s annual Halloween production is so awesome. Make your way through new and revamped haunted houses, uniquely themed scare zones, and hop on your favorite roller coasters after dark. This is a separately ticketed event that is not included with general park admission.

Important tips can be found in our guide to The Perfect Date Night at Howl-O-Scream Busch Gardens

Select weekend nights September 30 – November 5; $25/person and up

Make your way to Plant City to visit this outdoor haunt comprised of three separate haunted trails. Each trail has its own backstory, plus you can test your skills in an escape room and haunted laser tag. Tickets must be purchased in advance for the 2022 season.

Tickets must be purchased in advance .

2022 Dates :

Fri Sept 30th & Sat Oct 1st – $20

Fri Oct 7th & Sat Oct 8th – $20

Fri Oct 14th & Sat Oct 15th – $20

Fri Oct 21st & Sat Oct 22nd – $25

Sun Oct 23rd – $20

Thurs Oct 27th – $25

Fri Oct 28th & Sat Oct 29th $30

Sun Oct 23rd – $25 Tickets are $15-$20 ($5 off with military discount or a pet item donation)

The largest Haunted House in Pinellas County is back. This 10,000 square foot air-conditioned warehouse in Largo promises tons of new thrills and scares. Encounter classic horror film characters like Pennywise and Caroline. Scarehouse Pinellas is proud to partner with SPCA Tampa Bay again and will be donating a portion of proceeds and collecting pet food and supplies at the haunted house. Each donation will get you $5 off a single ticket. Not recommended for children under the age of 12.

Select Friday and Saturday nights September 23 – October 29, 7:30pm; Tickets begin at $20/person

Hop aboard a WWII ship for this haunted attraction on the water. Immerse yourself in the action aboard the ship, where few surviving members of the crew talk of a haunting female ghost aboard the ship. Also new this year is the location, which has moved to Sparkman Wharf. This is truly one of Tampa Bay’s most unique Halloween experiences.

Select nights October 7 – 30, 2022; $25/person

The Pirate Water Taxi is one of our favorite ways to get around downtown Tampa. But during the Halloween season, the water taxi gets a haunted twist! Pirate Water Taxi will again offer Haunted River Tours on select evenings this year, serving up spooky tales of Tampa hauntings and ghost stories.

Select nights September 2 – October 31, 2022

There are a total of 10 houses announced for Halloween Horror Nights 2022. Four houses are based on popular movies and pop culture concepts

Halloween – Come face to face with Michael Myers and go back to where it all began. Step into terrifying moments from the 1978 horror classic, Halloween.

Come face to face with Michael Myers and go back to where it all began. Step into terrifying moments from the 1978 horror classic, Halloween. Universal Monsters: Legends Collide – you’re about to get caught in the middle of an epic battle between The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy, together for the first time ever.

you’re about to get caught in the middle of an epic battle between The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy, together for the first time ever. The Horrors of Blumhouse – Enter the worlds of two horror masterpieces from Blumhouse as you face the most terrifying moments of Freaky and The Black Phone.

Enter the worlds of two horror masterpieces from Blumhouse as you face the most terrifying moments of Freaky and The Black Phone. The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare – travel into the mind of singer-songwriter The Weeknd to visit the twisted fantasies that inspired his hit album.

Plus, enjoy themed scare zones, select rides open during the event, live entertainment, and specialty food and drinks. Admission to Halloween Horror Nights is NOT included in theme park admission and must be purchased separately.

Our guide to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights – Orlando includes the full lineup, tips to save time, and date ideas.

Related: The Best Halloween Events in Orlando

MORE HALLOWEEN EVENTS IN TAMPA

Friday and Saturday nights in October; $29.95/person (non-members)

In search of an attraction that’s a little less scary and also works for the whole family? Couples and kiddos alike will enjoy ZooTampa’s family-friendly Halloween event, Creatures of the Night. Couples can also indulge in themed cocktails and specialty food items for a complete date night.

Thursday, October 6, 6:30pm or 9:00pm

Tickets $50 – $60, select your timeslot when booking

Halloween inspired music at The Birchwood Hotel under the gentle glow of candlelight.

Dates: October 6 and 7, 2022 from 6pm-12am

Cost: $15 per person (mature audiences over the age of 16. Minors must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21)

In the 100 years since the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre was built, ghostly legends and first-hand reports of strange happenings abound. Your guide will lead you within its walls to experience the theater as only the haunted have. Alcoholic beverages, including specialty cocktails, are available before the tour to prepare you for the spooky tour and after to help ward off any lingering spirits.

Tours begin every half hour. Tickets include the choice of one beer, wine, soda or spooky specialty cocktail. Attendees should arrive thirty minutes before show time and visit the ticket office to pick up drink tickets. Advance tickets are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall or online.

Thursday, October 6, 7:00-9pm; $20

For one night only, join Walking Tours of Ybor for an evening inside J.C. Newman Cigar Company factory, El Reloj. This 1.5-hour evening tour will explore the darker side of El Reloj. You’ll learn all about the history of cigar factories, and many of the ghosts that still haunt the halls. This special tour is being held one night only and a limited quantity of 40 tickets are available.

Historic Spanish Point campus

October 14 – 31, two entry times nightly: 6:30 and 7:45 p.m .

The inaugural year of what’s sure to become a fall family tradition at Selby Gardens. This new, Halloween-themed light show will transform our Historic Spanish Point campus into “Spooky Point,” where visitors will discover fantastic (but not too scary) creations around every turn.

Guests will follow an eerily lit path through the woods, encountering flying “ghost orchids,” giant “bat orchids,” dangling “spider orchids,” vine-twisted skeletons, and other surprises along the way. There also will be plenty of pumpkins and a hay maze to test your wits after a nighttime walk through the woods.

Food and beverages available for purchase, including fall favorites like candy apples, popcorn, and hot cocoa.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. $20 for members / $25 for non-members / $15 for children (5–17) / FREE for 4 and under

Also check out the Set Sail to Spooky Point experience.

Sunday, October 16, 11am

7venth Sun Brewery

A zombified 4-course brunch, which includes one beer, wine, cider, coffee, or tea.

$40.85 – must be reserved in advance

October 16 – 31; ticket prices vary

Tampa Theatre

Tampa’s most historic–and most haunted–movie palace is proud to present 16 nights of fright with its most sinister series, A Nightmare on Franklin Street. From October 16-31, the hair-raising historic landmark goes 100% Halloween with classic horror movies, guest stars, ghost tours, spine-chilling stage shows, spooky storytelling, family-friendly frights, and the return of SpiritsFest!

Note, the October 2 event with John Gates is already sold out.

READ MORE: Where to See Halloween Movies in Tampa Bay

October 16 – 31; $15/person

Tickets on sale soon

Round up a few of your friends or family members for a private ghost tour through Tampa Theatre. This is your ticket to experience one of Tampa’s most haunted buildings in a new light. During the 90-minute tour, your guide will take you through all three levels of the historic movie palace while sharing haunted tales sure to get you in the spooky spirit.

Related: Experience Tampa’s Haunted History on These Chilling Ghost Tours

October 19 – November 13, 8pm (Sundays at 4pm)

Dracula is a sleek and sexy tale of suspense, seduction and spectacle that oozes neo-Victorian flair.

Tickets start at $24.50

October 21-22, 2022 from 6pm-10pm

Cost: $10 for ages 13 and older

Hillsborough River State Park

The Hillsborough River State Park Preservation Society is hosting a haunted trail at the park along with a costume contest, live music and treats.

Learn more about the Haunted Woods at Hillsborough River State Park here.

October 28-29, 2022; FREE

Sparkman Wharf will transform into a haunted pirate shipwreck with sinister surprises at every corner. Haunted Wharf is a free community event for all ages that will offer silly spooks for the kids and scary fun for the adults as the evening progresses. Guests will enjoy two nights of roaming entertainment, photo-ops and festive food and drinks. The transformation kicks off on Friday, October 28, with Halloween-themed performances starting at 4:00pm. Professional break dancers will take the shipwrecked stage on Friday night for a DJ Dance Party. On Saturday night, the live band Night Breakers will perform contemporary hits. The Wharf will feature numerous fun photo opportunities like a pirate jail, a siren’s sea swing, a decorated TAMPA sign and more.

Saturday, October 29, 2022, 6:30-9:30pm; FREE

Join Friends of the Riverwalk and the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation for a Halloween boat parade along the Hillsborough River in Downtown Tampa. The parade will begin in the Convention Center basin, travel to the Heights, and end at Sparkman Wharf. PS: Come a little early so the kiddos can partake in the annual Riverwalk Trick or Treat from 4-7pm.

October 28 – 30, 2022; 6pm – 9pm; $30

The Henry Plant Museum is hosting a special nighttime experience inside the former Tampa Bay Hotel. Visitors will find themselves transported back to the early 1900s, shortly after a terrible crime has been committed. Evidence and clues are scattered throughout the rooms and guests must strive to put the pieces together in time to prevent the next attack. Don’t miss it, as this is a rare opportunity to visit the Museum after dark.

Friday, October 28, 2022, 7:30pm-11:30pm; $10

Kick off Halloween weekend with a silent dance party at American Social Tampa. This unique Halloween weekend bash features 3 live DJs, but the only way to hear the beats is to put on a pair of headphones! Headphone rental is included with your ticket.

Sunday, October 30, 2022, 12-5pm; FREE

22 blocks in St. Pete will be closed to traffic for a chance for families to trick or treat in the street! There will also be costume contests and festival activities. This is a partnership between Car-Free St Pete, The EDGE District, Grand Central District and Open Streets St Pete.

NOW REOPEN! This themed bar is the perfect place to sip non-alcoholic beverages while taking in the spooky atmosphere. The menu features kava, botanical teas and coffee. This much-loved lounge is now reopened in a new location.

The post 20+ Seriously Spooky Halloween Events in Tampa appeared first on Tampa Bay Date Night Guide .