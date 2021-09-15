CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Filing Notices - Kwik SC LLC

The Post and Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotice of Application Notice is hereby given that Kwik SC LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and Off premises consumption of Beer and Wine at 1574 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than October 1, 2021. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 1960275.

