Jesse Lingard backed Cristiano Ronaldo to have a tremendous impact at Manchester United after the England attacking midfielder marked the star’s return by copying his goal celebration.Shockwaves were sent around the footballing world when the Old Trafford giants swooped to bring the 36-year-old back to the club on a two-year deal with the option of a further season.Ronaldo is expected to make his second United debut against Newcastle following an international break in which the forward became the top scoring male international player of all-time.The Portuguese brought out his famous celebration after his brace secured a comeback win against the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO