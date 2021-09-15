theCoderSchool Opening in First Santa Monica Location
Silicon Valley-based children’s coding school expands across the Golden State. September 15, 2021 // Franchising.com // SANTA MONICA, Calif. - theCoderSchool - whose motto is “Learn to code. Change the world.” - is opening its first Santa Monica location for both in-person and virtual learning. The new school will be located at 2411 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, a block from Douglas Park and is set to open on September 18.www.franchising.com
