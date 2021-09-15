Athletic Brewing Company Partners With Fleet Feet To Expand Its Retail Footprint
In-Store Events and Beer Sampling Highlight Three-Market Rollout. September 15, 2021 // Franchising.com // STRATFORD, CT AND SAN DIEGO, CA - Athletic Brewing Company, the leading non-alcoholic brewer in the United States, announced today that it partnered with run specialty retailer Fleet Feet to bring flagship brews Run Wild and Upside Dawn to running communities in three markets across the U.S. Beginning this month, Athletic Brewing’s non-alcoholic beer will be available in Fleet Feet’s Austin, Texas, Delray Beach, Fla., and Sacramento, Calif., stores.www.franchising.com
