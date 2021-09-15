School Of Rock Walnut Creek Is Ready To Rock N’ Roll
The Walnut Creek grand opening event includes free trial lessons, live performances, a guitar raffle, food, giveaways and more!. September 15, 2021 // Franchising.com // Walnut Creek, CA. - School of Rock, a performance-based music education franchise, announces the grand opening of School of Rock Walnut Creek in Walnut Creek, California. The event will take place at 1345 Newell Ave, Ste C Walnut Creek CA 94596, on Saturday, September 18 from 10 AM to 5 PM. Along with free trial lessons, the event will offer live music by both an instructor and student band, a prize wheel and a guitar raffle.www.franchising.com
