The Freddie Mac fixed rate for a 30-year loan dropped 2 basis points to 2.86%. Mortgage rates followed the early week slide in the 10-year Treasury yield, as investor sentiment over rising small business optimism met weaker-than-expected inflation. While markets are looking for clearer signals about the health of consumer spending in the last stretch of the third quarter, inflation is putting pressure on Americans’ wallets. Investors’ eyes are on next week’s Federal Reserve meeting, trying to read the tea leaves of an expected signal of monetary tightening, likely in the form of asset purchases cutbacks. In short, with the Fed likely to signal that tapering is on the horizon, rates may breach the 3.0% threshold again in the weeks ahead.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO