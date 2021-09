NORRISTOWN — When you walk along a garden trail, listen. Listen closely, because you just may hear a symphony emanating from the flowers and shrubs you pass along the way. At least, that’s what the members of the Norristown Garden Club hope for with the latest Norristown Garden Club Flower Show, set for September 25, 2021 in the Fellowship Hall at the Central Schwenkfelder Church, 2111 Valley Forge Road in Lansdale. The theme for this year’s show is “Make Mine Music,” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to the public.

NORRISTOWN, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO