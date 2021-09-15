Nine Perfect Strangers Season 1 Episode 7

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is over and honestly…we’re sad but not totally devastated. We know, sounds crazy? But trust us and let us explain. Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been our companion for 8 seasons. We’ve watched Jake, Amy, Holt, Rosa, Boyle, Terry, and the rest of the gang transform from our friends on TV to our family that lifts us up when the world gets a little too much, as it continues to do in 2021. But the fact that we lived this, breathed this, and fell in love with these characters and actors is time well spent that we’re holding onto. Because sure, the show’s over, but the way that it changed us will always be with us.
Comments / 0