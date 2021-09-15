CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nine Perfect Strangers Season 1 Episode 7

TV Fanatic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine Perfect Strangers Season 1 Episode 7 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!. This is real. I want to wake up with you every morning, fall asleep beside you every night. I want to know you. All of you. Tony.

www.tvfanatic.com

mxdwn.com

Review of ‘Rick and Morty’ Season Five Episode Nine “Forgetting Sarick Mortshall’

Oh jeez Rick, are you breaking up with me? After a couple of weeks of layoff, Adult Swim came back with a two-episode premiere of its final installments for its hit animated series’ fifth season, Rick and Morty. In a clear parody of the Jason Segel romantic comedy film Forgetting Sarah Marshall, the fifth season demonstrates a seemingly final end to the titular duo.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Will Delilah Leave Tranquillum House? 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Viewers Believe She's Ready to Jump Ship

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Nine Perfect Strangers novel. The intrigue surrounding Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers comes from its perfectly crafted concept: A crew of nine strangers comes together to face their demons at a wellness retreat, Tranquillum House. The Hulu original is based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Clickbait and Nine Perfect Strangers are perpetuating the same old story about sad, lonely women

"Netflix's Clickbait and Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers don't seem to share a lot on the surface — the former is a twisty thriller about a local family man's apparent death-by-viral-video; the latter is a psychedelic mystery set at a creepy wellness resort," says Kylie Cheung. "But they do have one thing in common: the portrayal of hapless, pathetic single women as the victims of predatory online catfishing. Fictionalized catfishing storylines can make for such compelling storytelling that onscreen portrayals of this phenomenon are almost the 'clickbait' of streaming these days. Real-life catfishing on dating sites is the subject of MTV's beloved reality show, Catfish, in which its hosts travel across the country helping everyday, unsuspecting Americans decipher whether their online suitors are who they say they are. Part of the timeless allure of onscreen depictions of catfishing is the opportunity to present what we see in Clickbait and Nine Perfect Strangers — the pitiful spectacle of sad, often crazy, lonely single women being deceived in their desperation for companionship."
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nine Perfect Strangers
Decider

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Michael Shannon Explains This Week’s Most Heartbreaking Scene

There have been many gut punches in the first six episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers, from cat-fishing exes to murdered goats. But few have been as deeply sad as the slow unraveling of the Marconi family. Ahead of “Motherlode”, Decider spoke to Michael Shannon, the actor behind Napoleon, about the shifting blame for their tragic loss between his character and Asher Keddie’s Heather. Warning: Discussion of suicide ahead.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Only Murders In the Building Season 1 Episode 5

A voice-over from tie-dye guy as he stalks Mabel. He follows her down a secluded alley. Mabel pulls out a knitting needle and tackles him. Oliver records his thoughts about Mabel knowing Tim, suspecting that she might be the killer. Charles doesn't believe that Mabel is capable of murder. Mabel...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 3 Episode 8

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 8, she found out what memory Jones was trying to unlock, leading to a turn of events no one could have anticipated. Meanwhile, Michael and Alex worked together to find Max. As their mission gathered steam, they found a way to change everything...
ROSWELL, NM
TV Fanatic

Watch Bachelor in Paradise Online: Season 7 Episode 8

On Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 8, everyone had to make it through one of the craziest nights in show history. With their future on the island in question, there were some big decisions. Meanwhile, the beach's most controversial couple faced a reckoning there was no returning from. What...
TV SHOWS
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 6

Freeman and Shaxs are sent to Pakled Planet to broker a peace. On arrival, Freeman is addressed as Janeway, and the ambassador she meets says he's not authorized to broker peace. A Pakled comes running in to let them know their prisoner, Rumdar, has escaped to the Cerritos. Ransom reports...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Kin Season 1 Episode 2 Exclusive Sneak Peek: Do It For Family

Are you already firmly invested in the Kinsella family?. We have an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode. Premiering Thursday on AMC+, Kin Season 1 Episode 2 finds the family reeling in the wake of Jamie's death. Grief is an overwhelming emotion, and when you're in the drug trade like...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 10

They were very wrong about the Donovan House. Luke wakes up on Megan's couch. He's got a concussion, a few cracked ribs, and lots of bruising. The team is going to try to get to August, but they cannot use the front door. Megan asks Susan if all of this...
TV SERIES
hillcountrynews.com

How ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ hopes to make psychedelic therapy mainstream

Midway through Hulu’s limited series “Nine Perfect Strangers,” created by David E. Kelley, the guests at a luxurious wellness retreat on a remote stretch of the California coast …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com...
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Kin Season 1 Episode 2 Review: A Study In Grief

There's only so much a mother can take. Amanda is put through the emotional wringer on Kin Season 1 Episode 2, a study in parental grief. The Kinsellas are now setting themselves on a dangerous path that can only lead to more tragedy. Episode 2 shows us the strengths and...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 9 Review: Beard After Hours

Before Ted Lasso Season 2 aired, I had a wish list. One of those wishes was for the show to get more experimental -- do an installment completely unlike any before. Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 9 granted this wish in the best way possible!. This episode is all about...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 9: Will a revival ever happen?

After tonight’s series finale, is there any hope at all for a Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 9 to happen down the road? Should we have any hope?. We do think it goes without saying that there is love for this show — tremendous love! We’re talking about a series here with an enormously dedicated following, and the sort that would watch repeats on loop for many years on end. These are the people who got it saved after the initial cancellation at Fox, and it went on to have a second life that very few shows get an opportunity to have.
BROOKLYN, NY
TV Fanatic

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 16 Review: Chapter Ninety-Two: Band of Brothers

Here comes the rise of Veronica Lodge. Vanquisher of lying exes, the supreme leader in business, and Riverdale's answer to boss energy. This vicious and cutthroat Veronica came to slay on Riverdale Season 5 Episode 16. Chad, Hiram, the stock market, auction houses ... no one was safe from her...
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Series Finale is Perfection from Start to End and Here’s Why

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is over and honestly…we’re sad but not totally devastated. We know, sounds crazy? But trust us and let us explain. Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been our companion for 8 seasons. We’ve watched Jake, Amy, Holt, Rosa, Boyle, Terry, and the rest of the gang transform from our friends on TV to our family that lifts us up when the world gets a little too much, as it continues to do in 2021. But the fact that we lived this, breathed this, and fell in love with these characters and actors is time well spent that we’re holding onto. Because sure, the show’s over, but the way that it changed us will always be with us.
TV SERIES

