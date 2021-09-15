CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pentair (PNR) Acquires Pleatco for $255M Cash

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leading provider of water treatment and sustainable solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pleatco, a manufacturer of water filtration and clean air technologies for pool, spa and industrial air customers. Pleatco is a current portfolio company of Align Capital Partners, a private equity firm with investment teams in Dallas, TX and Cleveland, OH.

