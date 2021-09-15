Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) Announces Publication of Positive Preclinical Data for TSHA-104
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced publication of new preclinical data for TSHA-104 in SURF1-associated Leigh syndrome in Molecular Therapy: Methods & Clinical Development.
