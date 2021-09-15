CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) Announces Publication of Positive Preclinical Data for TSHA-104

 5 days ago

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced publication of new preclinical data for TSHA-104 in SURF1-associated Leigh syndrome in Molecular Therapy: Methods & Clinical Development.

Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech (BNTX) Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in Children 5 to 11 Years

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced results from a Phase 2/3 trial showing a favorable safety profile and robust neutralizing antibody responses in children 5 to 11 years of age using a two-dose regimen of 10 µg administered 21 days apart, a smaller dose than the 30 µg dose used for people 12 and older. The antibody responses in the participants given 10 µg doses were comparable to those recorded in a previous Pfizer-BioNTech study in people 16 to 25 years of age immunized with 30 µg doses. The 10 µg dose was carefully selected as the preferred dose for safety, tolerability and immunogenicity in children 5 to 11 years of age. These are the first results from a pivotal trial of a COVID-19 vaccine in this age group.
Spectrum Pharma (SPPI) Presents Cohort 4 Data of ZENITH20 Clinical Trial

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced the presentation of safety and efficacy results from Cohort 4 of the ZENITH20 clinical trial. This data is from 48 first-line patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations who received 16mg of oral poziotinib once daily. These results showed a confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of 44%, as evaluated centrally by an independent image review committee using RECIST 1.1 criteria. The data was presented as a late breaker at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 taking place in Paris on September 16-20, 2021.
OncoCyte (OCX) Announces Oral Presentation of New Data on Its DetermaIO Immunotherapy Response Test at ESMO

Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics and monitoring company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing clear insights that inform critical decisions in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of cancer, today presented new data in an oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) 2021 evaluating DetermaIO™ as a biomarker for immune therapy response. The results demonstrated in a randomized clinical trial setting that DetermaIO, a 27-gene precision diagnostic, is predictive of response to neoadjuvant immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment of triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), and support the potential of DetermaIO to serve as a precision diagnostic for this important class of novel therapies with expanding indications across tumor types.
ChromaDex (CDXC) Shares Preclinical Research Findings and Scientific Initiations from the ChromaDex External Research Program

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ: CDXC) today announced findings from recently published preclinical studies, as well as recently registered clinical research, investigating Niagen® (patented nicotinamide riboside, or "NR") in various health outcomes. Through the industry-leading ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP™), ChromaDex supplies Niagen® to researchers around the world at no cost to help advance the understanding of NR's impact on various age-related health conditions.
Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Synergistic Immunotherapeutic Effects of Pelareorep Combined with Radiotherapy

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced preclinical data demonstrating the synergistic immunotherapeutic effects of pelareorep combined with radiotherapy in a murine cancer model. The data were featured in a poster presentation at The International Conference on Immunotherapy Radiotherapy Combinations, which took place in Paris, France from September 14 – 17, 2021.
Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) Announces Positive Results in First-in-Human Study of WRAPSODY Cell-Impermeable Endoprosthesis

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, announced positive results in first-in-human study of WRAPSODY Cell-Impermeable Endoprosthesis.
BeyondSpring (BYSI) Announces New Positive Data on Plinabulin from Its Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia Prevention Program at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2021 Congress

BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals (the "Company" or "BeyondSpring") (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapeutics, today announced new positive data on plinabulin from its chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) prevention program with three poster presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2021 Congress taking place from September 16-21, 2021. Plinabulin, the Company's first-in-class lead asset, in combination with G-CSF for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) is currently under U.S. and China regulatory review with an FDA PDUFA date of November 30, 2021. The posters will be made available for viewing on the ESMO website starting on September 16 at 8:30 a.m. CEST and will remain available on the ESMO website throughout the entire duration of the Congress.
Pioneering gene therapy could be cure for sickle cell

MESA, Ariz. — Helen Obando, 18 and soon to be a high school senior, nibbled French fries at a cafe and chatted about her future. Dressed in a halter top and shorts, her toenails painted turquoise, she described her plans to enroll at a community college, teach hip-hop dance and become a trauma nurse someday.
Ampio Pharma (AMPE) Announces Positive Top-line Phase 3 Results of AP-013 in Adult Patients Suffering from Severe Osteoarthritis of the Knee (OAK)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, today announced top-line results from AP-013, a randomized, saline-controlled, double-blind Phase III clinical study evaluating the efficacy of an intra-articular (IA) injection of Ampion™ in adults with pain due to severe osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK). In the study, Ampion demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in pain and improvement in function at 12 weeks in severe OAK patients.
AbbVie (ABBV) to Co-Develop Regenxbio Eye Disease Gene Therapy

AbbVie ABBV announced a deal with Regenxbio RGNX to co-develop and commercialize the latter's RGX-314, a potential gene therapy for certain chronic retinal diseases. RGX-314 is being evaluated in a pivotal study for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) utilizing the subretinal method of delivery. It is also being studied in phase II for diabetic retinopathy (DR) and wet AMD utilizing in-office suprachoroidal delivery. Interim data from the RGX-314 phase II study of wet AMD utilizing in-office suprachoroidal delivery is expected to be presented at a medical meeting later this month.
PolyPid Shares Preclinical Data Of OncoPLEX Program For Brain Tumor

PolyPid Ltd (NASDAQ: PYPD) has announced preclinical data in two key Glioblastoma Multiform (GBM) animal models of its OncoPLEX intra-tumoral cancer therapy program. OncoPLEX is designed to provide controlled local exposure to docetaxel, one of the most widely used chemotherapy agents. OncoPLEX induced strong inhibition of tumor growth and recurrence.
Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Announces Positive Preliminary Data From EnACT Trial of MAT2203

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MTNB) today announced positive efficacy and safety data from the first two cohorts of patients in the ongoing Encochleated Oral Amphotericin for Cryptococcal Meningitis Trial (EnACT) of MAT2203 (oral amphotericin B) for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis, which is being sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).
Stem Cell Reviews and Reports Journal: iCell Gene Therapeutics Announces cCAR-T Clinical Publication

STONY BROOK, N.Y. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — iCell Gene Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies for hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, organ rejections and autoimmune disorders, today announced the publication of their clinical study utilizing cCAR T-cell immunotherapy to successfully treat a patient with lupus. Their CAR is directed against CD19 and BCMA surface proteins generating a cCAR with dual expression of CD19 and BCMA CAR molecules. Their cCAR is one of a kind in the family of engineered CAR T-cells researchers are studying.
Treatment with gene therapy of a new rat model of Morquio A

A research team from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) has generated the first rat model recapitulating all disabling alterations experienced by patients with Mucopolysaccharidosis type IVA, also known as Morquio A disease. The team has developed a gene therapy that fully corrects the severe whole-body alterations in the rat model after a single intravenous viral vector administration. The research opens the door to a future therapy which could be administered at young ages in patients diagnosed with this rare disease, thereby preventing bone malformations, osteoarthritic complications and other life-threatening alterations.
Alvotech Announces Positive Top-Line Results for Switching Study Between Proposed Biosimilar AVT02 and Humira (TEVA)

Alvotech, a multinational biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and manufacturing of high quality biosimilars for global markets, today announced top-line results from a randomized study in patients that demonstrate bioequivalence of repeated switches between administration of Humira® (adalimumab) and Alvotech's high-concentration biosimilar candidate, AVT02 (100 mg/mL) to administration of Humira without switching. Further, no significant differences were observed in clinical efficacy, safety or immunogenicity between the switching cohort and the reference product cohort.
Positive interim data for Ixaka’s lead ‘multi-cell’ therapy

London-headquartered cell and gene therapy company Ixaka has announced positive interim data for its lead multi-cell therapy (MCT) REX-001 from a Phase III clinical trial. The trial evaluated the safety and efficacy results 12 months after treatment with REX-001 or placebo in patients with chronic limb-threatening ischaemia (CLTI) and diabetes.
Gene Therapies Require Neurologic Monitoring

On the heels of recent headlines about clinical holds in gene therapy trials, the FDA's 2-day hearing about adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector safety reviewed the complex problems the delivery method poses. On Thursday and Friday, the agency's Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee (CTGTAC) held sessions about oncogenesis risk.
Autoimmune uveitis targeted by AAV gene therapy

Investigators have found that 1 intravitreal injection of an adeno-associated virus encoding an immunosuppressive transgene, either HLA-G or eqIL-10, reduced the clinical and histologic inflammation in a well-established model of autoimmune uveitis. Reviewed by Brian Gilger, DVM, MS. Treating noninfectious uveitis can feel like a losing battle because the available treatments have limitations.
