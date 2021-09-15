CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middlesex County, MA

Men’s Cross Country Takes First, Women Place Second in HYP Showdown

Harvard Crimson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harvard men's cross country team lines up alongside Yale, one of the two rivals faced this week at the HYP meet, in a contest from a couple of years ago. At last Saturday's event, the Harvard women would go on to place second behind Princeton, narrowly missing out on the first-place crown. The Harvard men would go on to battle the Tigers as well but held on to win by a slim margin, narrowly fending off the Princeton charge. By Courtesy of Harvard Athletic Communications.

www.thecrimson.com

Comments / 0

Related
cardinalandcream.info

Union University’s Women’s and Men’s Cross Country Teams Begin Their Season In The Memphis Twilight Meet

Union University’s women’s and men’s cross-country teams raced in the Memphis Twilight meet at Christian Brothers University last weekend. The women’s team, which competed in a 5K, finished 16th out of 22 teams. Senior Abigail Bergquist was Union’s fastest runner, finishing in 19:53. The men’s team ran a four-mile race...
MEMPHIS, TN
dyc.edu

Women's Cross Country Third at Daemen Duals

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – The D’Youville women’s cross country team finished third at the Daemen Duals on Saturday at Bassett Park. Daemen won the meet with a team score of 16. Wildcats finished first through fourth and sixth. Kassandra Nolet won the 5k race in a time of 18:46.2. Like last...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
County
Middlesex County, MA
City
Princeton, MA
State
Connecticut State
State
Arkansas State
kzoo.edu

Women's Cross Country Fourth at Wayne State

The Kalamazoo College women's cross country team finished fourth at the Wayne State Warrior Challenge on Friday. Rachael Gallap finished eighth overall to lead the Hornets with a time of 23:22. Paige Anderson finished 27th (24:24) while Alison Hankins came in 31st 24:33. The cross country teams are scheduled to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
monmouth.edu

Men and Women’s Cross Country Compete at Lehigh University

The men and women’s cross-country teams opened their season at the Murray H. Goodman Campus at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on Friday, Sep. 3. This season will be the first fall cross country season since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was exciting to get the opportunity to...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale#Race#Women Place Second#Tigers#Harvard Cross#Heps
lovelandmagazine.com

[PHOTOS] LHS Women’s Cross Country Team Grabs Another 1st Place Finish!

Symmes Township, Ohio – And the Tigers did it again! On Saturday, September 4th the Loveland High School Women’s Varsity Cross Country Team collected another 1st place finish only this time it was at their home course, the Home of the Brave Park in Symmes Township. The Tigers placed 1st out of 13 teams with a score of 31 at the 2021 Loveland Cross Country Invitational.
LOVELAND, OH
Oracle

NOTEBOOK: Women’s golf sets records, places second in first tournament

The USF women’s golf team started its season with a bang Saturday, setting a program record with an 18-hole team score of 280. In the following couple of days, the Bulls battled to place second of 17 teams in the USA Intercollegiate. The Bulls finished with a score of 852,...
GOLF
bwyellowjackets.com

Men's Cross Country Placed Ninth in the Wittenberg Invitational

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio - The Baldwin Wallace University men's cross country team finished ninth out of 11 teams in the Wittenberg Invitational at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ohio. In a 8k race against other division III schools, including two from the Ohio Athletic Conference, BW finished ninth out of...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
umpi.edu

Men's Cross Country Team Competes in Waterville

Waterville, ME – The University of Maine at Presque Isle men's cross country team traveled to Waterville, Maine to compete in the Thomas College Cross Country Invitational. Southern Maine won the invitational with a team score of 33. Husson finished second, UMF third, MMA finished fourth, Thomas College fifth and SUNY Poly finished sixth. UMPI did not post a team score.
WATERVILLE, ME
aicyellowjackets.com

Women's cross country places four in top-10 at 39th Annual Shacklette Invite

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire – The American International College women's cross country team opened its season with a win at the 39th Annual Shacklette Invitational on Saturday, September 11. FAST FACTS:. Where: Manchester, New Hampshire. Course length: Six kilometers. Team scores: 1. Southern New Hampshire (46), 2. AIC (47), 3. Saint...
MANCHESTER, NH
hillsdalecollegian.com

Men’s cross country ready to roll

After the NCAA Division II Championships were cancelled last fall, the Hillsdale College Men’s Cross-Country team is eager to punch their ticket to this year’s championships in St. Leo, Florida. The Men’s team will have three regular season invitationals before the G‑MAC Championships in Cedarville, Ohio on Oct. 23. Their...
HILLSDALE, MI
njcugothicknights.com

Cross Country Wins AGAIN as Men Take Purchase Invite Crown

PURCHASE, N.Y. — The New Jersey City University cross country squads were back in action this morning, Saturday, Sept. 11, for their second meet of the season at the Purchase College Invitational. The men's squad continued its hot start to 2021 with yet another team victory, placing first out of the five competing institutions.
SPORTS
msumdragons.com

MSUM Women's Cross Country 3rd, Men 5th at Dragon Twilight

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead women's cross country team finished third at the Dragon Twilight meet, which was held Friday evening at the Bluestem Center for the Arts in Moorhead. The Dragon men finished in fifth place among the collegiate teams and sixth overall. The Dragon men's...
MINNESOTA STATE
tcnjathletics.com

Men’s Cross Country Defeats Rutgers-Newark

EWING, N.J. – Steven Mendez paced TCNJ with a victory in Friday's Lions Invitational over Rutgers-Newark, finishing the 6k race in a time of 19:51.94. He won the race by just more than 36 seconds over TCNJ's Andrew Chamberlain (20:27.97). The Lions took all five top slots in the race,...
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
Harvard Crimson

Double Overtime Ends in Heartbreak for Men’s Soccer as Harvard Falls to Northeastern, 2-1

Sophomore midfielder William Ebbinge, Tuesday night's Harvard goal scorer, fights for possession against Merrimack in 2019. By Timothy R. O'Meara. On Tuesday night, Harvard played out a heartbreaking 2-1 extra-time loss versus Northeastern in its first game back on Jordan field since 2019. There was no shortage of action for fans in attendance, as the game featured a red card, a saved penalty, and multiple disallowed goals, but the crowd ultimately was not able to rally the Crimson to a victory.
HARVARD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy