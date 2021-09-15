Men’s Cross Country Takes First, Women Place Second in HYP Showdown

The Harvard men's cross country team lines up alongside Yale, one of the two rivals faced this week at the HYP meet, in a contest from a couple of years ago. At last Saturday's event, the Harvard women would go on to place second behind Princeton, narrowly missing out on the first-place crown. The Harvard men would go on to battle the Tigers as well but held on to win by a slim margin, narrowly fending off the Princeton charge. By Courtesy of Harvard Athletic Communications.