CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harvard, MA

Double Overtime Ends in Heartbreak for Men’s Soccer as Harvard Falls to Northeastern, 2-1

Harvard Crimson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSophomore midfielder William Ebbinge, Tuesday night's Harvard goal scorer, fights for possession against Merrimack in 2019. By Timothy R. O'Meara. On Tuesday night, Harvard played out a heartbreaking 2-1 extra-time loss versus Northeastern in its first game back on Jordan field since 2019. There was no shortage of action for fans in attendance, as the game featured a red card, a saved penalty, and multiple disallowed goals, but the crowd ultimately was not able to rally the Crimson to a victory.

www.thecrimson.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
elonphoenix.com

Men’s Soccer Handed 2-1 Setback by UTRGV

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Elon University men's soccer team was handed a 2-1 defeat at the hands of UTRGV on Sunday, Sept. 5, in the Phoenix's final game at the Soccer for the Cure Tournament hosted by UAB. The loss levels Elon's record to 2-2 on the season while UTRGV...
ELON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampden, MA
City
Harvard, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Harvard, MA
Sports
Daily Tar Heel

No. 2 UNC women's soccer powers past No. 10 Stanford in overtime, 2-1

The No. 2 North Carolina women's soccer team (6-0) claimed an overtime victory over the No. 10 Stanford Cardinal (3-2), 2-1, at Dorrance Field on Sunday afternoon to remain undefeated. What happened?. This game was bound to be a good match as both the Cardinal and the Tar Heels are...
SOCCER
tcnjathletics.com

Men’s Soccer Clipped by Lebanon Valley, 2-1

ANNVILE, Pa. – The College of New Jersey men's soccer team was defeated by Lebanon Valley, 2-1, on Sunday. The Lions scored first in the 16th minute by way of a Luke Pascarella goal. The sophomore from Millstone, N.J. net his first collegiate score to put TCNJ on top, 1-0.
SOCCER
Oklahoma Daily

OU soccer: Sooners tie North Texas 2-2 in 3rd straight double overtime match

In its four-game homestand finale, Oklahoma (3-2-1) tied North Texas (3-1-2) 2-2 following double-overtime on Sunday evening. At the 28th minute, UNT snagged the 1-0 lead with a corner kick. Then, eight minutes later, the lead was erased. Senior forward Jazzy Richards took control of possession and launched the ball past UNT goalkeeper Sarah Fuller, tying the game, 1-1, at the 36th minute. Richards’ kick was assisted by freshman forward Bailey Wesco and sophomore defender Sydney Sharts.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard Falls#Huskies#Northeastern
goredfoxes.com

Men’s Soccer Drops Overtime Match At UAlbany

ALBANY, New York – Junior goalkeeper Dylan McDermott made four saves in his first collegiate start, but UAlbany outlasted Marist with a goal in overtime to secure a 1-0 decision on Tuesday evening at Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium. The loss drops the Red Foxes to...
SOCCER
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

UH-Hilo women’s soccer falls 2-1 at Humboldt State

Quality play continues to come in 45-minute increments – not 90 – for UH-Hilo’s women’s soccer team. Playing on the mainland for the first time since 2019, the Vulcans scored their first goal of the young season – courtesy of Daelenn Tokunaga – but lost 2-1 to Humboldt State in Arcata, Calif.
HILO, HI
tnhdigital.com

UNH men’s soccer: O’Driscoll’s strike lifts No. 12 Wildcats over Northeastern

BROOKLINE, MASS. — Junior midfielder Rory O’Driscoll scored what may be the goal of the season to give University of New Hampshire (UNH) men’s soccer (4-0-0, 0-0-0) the 1-0 win at Northeastern (2-1-1, 0-0-0). The game was yet another solid showing from the ‘Cats, who were voted the No. 12 team in the country in the latest United Soccer Coaches’ Poll.
SOCCER
hurstathletics.com

Men's Soccer Falls 2-1 to Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg, PA—The Mercyhurst Men's Soccer team went on the road for the first time this season to face Bloomsburg, the Lakers were defeated by the Huskies by a score of 2-1. How it Happened. After back-and-forth play for the first 20 minutes, the Lakers took the early lead. Sean Kerrigan...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
The Tribune

UNC soccer falls to Omaha in overtime, 1-0

UNC (1-3-2) fell to Omaha (3-2) on Sunday, 1-0, in overtime. It was the Bears’ first overtime loss of the season. This was the first time the Bears have lost when going to extra time. “That was a tough match,” UNC coach Tim Barrera said in a statement. “I thought...
GREELEY, CO
Augusta Free Press

Men’s Soccer: Virginia falls at Syracuse, 3-1

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia fell, 3-1, to Syracuse in its ACC opener on Friday night at Klöckner Stadium. Sophomore forward Leo Afonso scored the lone goal for the Cavaliers in the loss. Syracuse (3-2-0, 1-0-0 ACC) struck first when Deandre Kerr stole the ball from...
VIRGINIA STATE
deanbulldogs.com

Luke Palmer’s PK Lifts Bulldogs in Double Overtime over Elms, 2-1

FRANKLIN, Mass. – September 8, 2021– Junior Luke Palmer (Windsor Locks, Conn.) converted a penalty kick one minute into the second overtime to give the Dean College men’s soccer team a 2-1 victory over Elms in the program’s first Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) contest. The Bulldogs improve to 2-1...
FRANKLIN, MA
Daily Collegian

Filippo Begliardi Ghidini comes up big for UMass men’s soccer with brace in double overtime win against Central Connecticut State

The Massachusetts men’s soccer team continues to roll on after taking down Central Connecticut State in a thrilling 2-1 double overtime win on Wednesday. UMass (3-0-1) were led by Alec Hughes, Filippo Begliardi Ghidini and Yosuke Hanya who played a pivotal role in the Minutemen’s success over the Blue Devils (0-4). From the opening minute, the front three wreaked havoc on CCSU’s defense and showed that they were going to be a handful to defend throughout the game. The struggle for UMass came throughout much of the second half, needing to get that second goal to avoid finishing with a draw.
CONNECTICUT STATE
friars.com

MEN’S SOCCER TIES URI 1-1

Box Score KINGSTON, R.I. – The Providence College men's soccer team tied URI, 1-1 , at the URI Soccer Complex on September 6, 2021. Lukas Burns (Cinnaminson, N.J.) recorded 12 saves for the Friars. It was the first time the two teams have tied since they tied 1-1 in the 2005 season in Kingston, R.I.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy