Double Overtime Ends in Heartbreak for Men’s Soccer as Harvard Falls to Northeastern, 2-1

The Massachusetts men’s soccer team continues to roll on after taking down Central Connecticut State in a thrilling 2-1 double overtime win on Wednesday. UMass (3-0-1) were led by Alec Hughes, Filippo Begliardi Ghidini and Yosuke Hanya who played a pivotal role in the Minutemen’s success over the Blue Devils (0-4). From the opening minute, the front three wreaked havoc on CCSU’s defense and showed that they were going to be a handful to defend throughout the game. The struggle for UMass came throughout much of the second half, needing to get that second goal to avoid finishing with a draw.

