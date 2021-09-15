Double Overtime Ends in Heartbreak for Men’s Soccer as Harvard Falls to Northeastern, 2-1
Sophomore midfielder William Ebbinge, Tuesday night's Harvard goal scorer, fights for possession against Merrimack in 2019. By Timothy R. O'Meara. On Tuesday night, Harvard played out a heartbreaking 2-1 extra-time loss versus Northeastern in its first game back on Jordan field since 2019. There was no shortage of action for fans in attendance, as the game featured a red card, a saved penalty, and multiple disallowed goals, but the crowd ultimately was not able to rally the Crimson to a victory.www.thecrimson.com
